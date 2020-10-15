0
Thursday 15 October 2020 - 11:56

China Accuses US of Undermining Taiwan Strait’s Stability

Story Code : 892219
Zhang Chunhui, spokesman for China’s eastern theatre command, said in a statement that the Chinese military followed and monitored the USS Barry when the destroyer made what the US Navy called a “routine Taiwan Strait transit” on Wednesday.

China considers Taiwan a wayward province that needs to be reunited with the mainland, by force if needed. The United States government, on the other hand, has stepped up support for the island recently to support what it considers an important democratic outpost.
