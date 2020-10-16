0
Friday 16 October 2020 - 12:12

President Aoun Receives US’ Schenker

President Aoun said Lebanon “heavily relies on the US mediating role to reach just solutions during the negotiations which began a few days ago to demarcate the southern maritime borders.”

“This role can help overcome difficulties which may hinder the negotiation process,” the president was quoted as saying by National News Agency.

President Aoun thanked Washington for the “support and aid provided to Lebanon after the ordeal resulting from the Beirut Port explosion.”

In addition, President Aoun assured Schenker that work “is ongoing to establish a clean Government which focuses on achieving necessary reforms” to advance the country from the deteriorating economic and financial conditions it passes through.

He stressed the importance of forensic audit in Central Bank accounts, which is considered an essential step in the reform process and restoring the state’s rights, and rise of the Lebanese economy.

The president also tackled the issue of displaced Syrians and its negative repercussions on all public sectors, hoping that the US would facilitate the return of these people to their countries, “Which has become safe and stable in most of its areas”.

For his part, Schenker asserted the “continuation of the facilitating and mediating role which his country plays in negotiations of the demarcation of Lebanese southern maritime borders, hoping to work to complete these negotiations as soon as possible and reach positive results,” NNA reported.

Schenker also “praised the positive role which President Aoun plays in leading the fight against corruption and changing the approach that prevailed in the past, considering that reforms in Lebanon are essential.”
