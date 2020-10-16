0
Friday 16 October 2020 - 22:19

Palestinians Denounce Visit of Gulf Delegation to Al-Aqsa Mosque

Story Code : 892485
Grand Mufti of Al-Quds (Jerusalem) Sheikh Akrama Sabri said it was painful that the Gulf delegation visited Al-Aqsa Mosque while being guarded by the Zionist cops, adding that the delegation move comes in the context of normalizing ties with the Israeli enemy.

It is worth noting that Palestinian worshipers at the Shrine confronted the Gulf visitors, vowing to repel similar visits in the future, especially after lifting the coronavirus-caused lockdown.

The Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu boasted during a speech in the Knesset his success in concluding the normalization deals with Bahrain and UAE, highlighting the economic benefits that ‘Israel’ could reap from them.

Moreover, Zionist rabbis considered that the normalization deals with the Arabs would “return the supremacy of the Jews over them.”

Meanwhile, the Zionist settlers and forces continued attacking the Palestinian farm lands during the harvest in several areas in the occupied West Bank, preventing them from collecting their crops.
