0
Friday 16 October 2020 - 22:42
Lawmaker:

US Does not Dare to Face Military Confrontation with Iran

Story Code : 892491
US Does not Dare to Face Military Confrontation with Iran
Speaking in an interview with Mehr news agency on Fri., Fada Hossein Maleki reiterated that Americans do not dare to use military option against Iran due to Iran’s unparalleled and unique defense achievements.

Turning to this point that Iran’s arms embargo will be lifted on Oct. 18, he said, “Lifting Iran’s arms embargo is the best opportunity to make optimal use of world’s most-modern technologies for strengthening country’s defense power.”

Earlier, members of Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission visited the latest achievements of the Ministry of Defense, he said, adding, “In this visit, all members of the Commission hailed the salient and unique progress of the country in the field of military weapons.”

Iran’s defense progress is not merely confined in the field of hardware, but the country has achieved acceptable advances in the field of software, so that the country is equipped with the latest technology in the world in the field of defense and military, he emphasized.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the lawmaker said that Americans themselves are well aware of high defense power of the Islamic Republic of Iran and for this reason, they (Americans) do not dare to confront Iran.

Some regional countries like the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain, are getting closer to collapse day by day and concluding peace agreement with the Zionist regime will accelerate defeat of these two countries, member of Iranian Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy stated.
Comment


Featured Stories
‘Israeli’ Military Readying for War with Hezbollah
‘Israeli’ Military Readying for War with Hezbollah
Iran Scientists Ready to Counter US Bullying About Use of Nuclear Energy
Iran Scientists Ready to Counter US Bullying About Use of Nuclear Energy
16 October 2020
Saudi FM Calls for Israeli-Palestinian ‘Peace’ Talks
Saudi FM Calls for Israeli-Palestinian ‘Peace’ Talks
16 October 2020
US Authorities Arrest Former Mexican Defense Minister Over Drug Charges
US Authorities Arrest Former Mexican Defense Minister Over Drug Charges
16 October 2020
Pompeo Urges Riyadh Regime to Consider Normalizing Ties with ‘Israel’
Pompeo Urges Riyadh Regime to Consider Normalizing Ties with ‘Israel’
15 October 2020
Sudanese Sovereignty Council Yields to US Pressure, to Normalize Ties with Zionist Entity: Report
Sudanese Sovereignty Council Yields to US Pressure, to Normalize Ties with Zionist Entity: Report
15 October 2020
Ansarullah Releases Two US Prisoners in Exchange For 200 Yemeni Detainees
Ansarullah Releases Two US Prisoners in Exchange For 200 Yemeni Detainees
15 October 2020
Kyrgyzstan President Resigns after Unrest
Kyrgyzstan President Resigns after Unrest
15 October 2020
Erdogan Vows to Give Greece ‘Answer It Deserves’ over East Med dispute
Erdogan Vows to Give Greece ‘Answer It Deserves’ over East Med dispute
14 October 2020
Saudi Arabia’s Human Rights Record Fails Its Bid to Join UNHR Council
Saudi Arabia’s Human Rights Record Fails Its Bid to Join UNHR Council
14 October 2020
Turkish-backed Syrian Militants Join Armenian-Azeri Conflict
Turkish-backed Syrian Militants Join Armenian-Azeri Conflict
14 October 2020
Hezbollah, Amal Oppose Lebanon’s Team in Demarcation Talks with Israel
Hezbollah, Amal Oppose Lebanon’s Team in Demarcation Talks with Israel
14 October 2020
Berlin Warns Ankara against Provocation in Mediterranean
Berlin Warns Ankara against Provocation in Mediterranean
13 October 2020