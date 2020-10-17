0
Saturday 17 October 2020 - 00:29

Army Plays an Important Role in Countering Enemy’s Soft War

Story Code : 892492
Army Plays an Important Role in Countering Enemy’s Soft War
Speaking on the occasion of commemorating Oct. 15 the Establishment Anniversary of Political-Ideological Organization on Fri., 2nd Brigadier General Mohammad Bagheri said, “The historic order of founding father of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini (RA) to form Political-Ideological Organization of the Army in early Islamic Revolution neutralized many cultural, scholastic and political threats in specific political conditions of the country at that time at the level of the Armed Forces.”

Today, after the passage of forty years since the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution, blessings and philosophy of this valuable institution has become more and more evident, he underlined.

Then, he pointed to the sublime remarks of Leader of the Islamic Revolution and added, “It is a great honor for the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran to have achieved this level of supremacy. Undoubtedly, effective efforts taken by the Political-Ideological Office is one of the factors behind excellence of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Today, political-ideological groups across the country, with committed clerics, experienced staff, have acted successfully in promoting the religious and political insight of commanders and staff of army in confronting enemy's soft war with their sincere and round-the-clock efforts, the brigadier general emphasized.
