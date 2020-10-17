Zionist Sheldon Adelson Injects $75 Million into Flagging Trump Campaign

Islam Times - US Republican mega-donor and hardline Zionist Sheldon Adelson and his wife, Miriam, have poured a whopping $75 million into a super PAC to help President Donald Trump get reelected in November, according to reports.

The couple's donations to Preserve America PAC, delivered in several installments in August and September, accounting for nearly 90 percent of the group’s fundraising in September, POLITICO reported.The Adelsons have so far donated $176 million to Republican candidates and committees for the 2020 election cycle, according to FEC data.They had previously given $50 million to a Republican super PAC focused on defending the Senate majority, and additional $40 million in donations to a GOP super PAC focused on the House.Preserve America raised a total of $83.76 million between its creation on August 31 and the end of September. Home Depot co-founder Bernard Marcus contributed $5 million to it, and Wisconsin roofing magnate Diane Hendricks gave $1 million.The group has spent heavily on Trump's behalf in key battleground states that is aimed at providing last-minute help to Trump against his Democratic rival, Joe Biden.With a little more than two weeks until Election Day, polls show that Biden has maintained a double-digit lead over President Trump.The former Democratic vice president leads the Republican incumbent 54 percent to 43 percent among likely voters, according to the latest NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll.It is the highest level of support Biden has achieved since the poll began the head-to-head matchup in February.Adelson was listed by Forbes in September 2020 as having a fortune of $33.5 billion, making him the 28th richest person in the world.Adelson, a Zionist Jew, has said his most important issue when considering which candidates to support in US elections is “the safety of ‘Israel’”.The 87-year-old is one of the Republican Party's biggest donors and a major supporter of “Israeli” entity’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.The billionaire Zionist casino owner and Republican Party funder also finances the “Israel” Hayom, a pro-Netanyahu newspaper that is distributed throughout the “Israeli” entity for free.