0
Monday 19 October 2020 - 00:05

Trump Warns US Will Become ‘Sanctuary for Criminals’ If Democrats Win Vote

Story Code : 892791
Trump Warns US Will Become ‘Sanctuary for Criminals’ If Democrats Win Vote
"If you give the power to Democrats, the radical left will defund, disband, disarm and dismantle police departments all across America. Asked if he [Joe Biden] supports slashing police funding, he said ‘yes, yes, absolutely yes’," Trump said at a Saturday campaign rally in Janesville, Wisconsin, Sputnik reported.

Trump pointed to prolonged unrest that Democrat-run states, such as Chicago, New York and Oakland, have been suffering from amid Black Lives Matter protests.

"This year more than 1,000 law enforcement officers have been viciously attacked, nobody talks about that," Trump noted, adding that the "anti-police rhetoric of Biden and the Democrat party is really what causes a lot of this, it puts police officers in harm's way. Biden referred to police as ‘the enemy’ and vilified them as an oppressive racist force".

Trump told his supporters in Wisconsin that he did not think Biden actually believed in what he has said about the police.

"Our law enforcement in this country if you let them do fairly what they do better than anybody in the world, they wouldn't have any problems," Trump added, stressing "as long as I am president we will never defund the police, we will strongly defend our police and I will always stand with the heroes of law enforcement."

Trump warned that the Democrats will take away US citizens’ second amendment rights and turn the entire country into "one giant sanctuary for criminals".

"Biden will appease the rioters and the looters and the anarchists and I’m having them arrested," Trump told his supporters, adding "I want people to be safe."

Protests against police brutality and racism have broken out in primarily Democrat-run cities after the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. Many of the protests turned into riots complete with violence against police and civilians as well as acts of looting, property damage and arson.
Comment


Featured Stories
Russia Says Not Afraid of US Sanctions, Will Resume Military Cooperation with Iran
Russia Says Not Afraid of US Sanctions, Will Resume Military Cooperation with Iran
Saudi Arabia Says Believes in ‘Eventual Normalization’ with Israel
Saudi Arabia Says Believes in ‘Eventual Normalization’ with Israel
18 October 2020
China Warns US It May Detain Americans over Prosecutions
China Warns US It May Detain Americans over Prosecutions
18 October 2020
Multiple Casualties as Powerful Blast Hits Police HQ in Afghanistan
Multiple Casualties as Powerful Blast Hits Police HQ in Afghanistan
18 October 2020
Iran Ready for Arms Trade as Clock Ticking for Embargo Lifting
Iran Ready for Arms Trade as Clock Ticking for Embargo Lifting
17 October 2020
Saudi FM Calls for Direct Talks between «Israel» & Palestinians
Saudi FM Calls for Direct Talks between «Israel» & Palestinians
17 October 2020
Israeli Navy Targets Palestinian Fishing Boats off Gaza
Israeli Navy Targets Palestinian Fishing Boats off Gaza
17 October 2020
Iraq’s Ayatollah Sistani: Any Transaction That Benefits «Israel» Not Permissible
Iraq’s Ayatollah Sistani: Any Transaction That Benefits «Israel» Not Permissible
17 October 2020
‘Israeli’ Military Readying for War with Hezbollah
‘Israeli’ Military Readying for War with Hezbollah
16 October 2020
Iran Scientists Ready to Counter US Bullying About Use of Nuclear Energy
Iran Scientists Ready to Counter US Bullying About Use of Nuclear Energy
16 October 2020
Saudi FM Calls for Israeli-Palestinian ‘Peace’ Talks
Saudi FM Calls for Israeli-Palestinian ‘Peace’ Talks
16 October 2020
US Authorities Arrest Former Mexican Defense Minister Over Drug Charges
US Authorities Arrest Former Mexican Defense Minister Over Drug Charges
16 October 2020
Pompeo Urges Riyadh Regime to Consider Normalizing Ties with ‘Israel’
Pompeo Urges Riyadh Regime to Consider Normalizing Ties with ‘Israel’
15 October 2020