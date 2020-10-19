0
Monday 19 October 2020 - 00:13

Vietnam Landslide Hits Army Camp, Buries 22 Personnel

Story Code : 892793
The latest landslide sent rock and earth crushing into an army camp at the foot of a mountain following a week of incessant rain in Quang Tri province, according to the official Vietnam News Agency.

Eight people were able to escape while the 22 others are believed to be trapped underneath the rubble, AP reported.

Three bodies have been retrieved as about 100 rescuers dug through the mud in search of the missing.

On Thursday, rescuers recovered 13 bodies, 11 of them army officers, from a landslide in Thua Thien-Hue, Quang Tri’s neighboring province.

The team was on its way to another landslide that was reported to have buried 16 workers at a hydroelectric plant construction site, which remains inaccessible.

Torrential rains have caused widespread floods in central Vietnam since last week and weather forecasters say more rain is on the way.
