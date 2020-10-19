0
Monday 19 October 2020 - 23:05

First Emirati Passenger Flight Lands in Tel Aviv

Story Code : 893010
First Emirati Passenger Flight Lands in Tel Aviv
Etihad Airways flight EY 9607 from Abu Dhabi landed at Ben Gurion airport early in the morning with only crew on board, a spokeswoman for the Israel Airports Authority said, AFP reported. 

The plane picked up Israeli tourism professionals, who would be flying to the UAE for a two-day trip visit organized by Israeli company Maman Group, the spokeswoman said.

The UAE carrier said it had made “history.”

“Etihad has become the first (Persian) Gulf airline to operate a passenger flight to Israel. And this is only the beginning,” the airline said on Twitter.

Etihad planes had landed in Ben Gurion with medical supplies in May and June to "help" the Palestinians cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

The Palestinians, who object the agreement Israel forged with the UAE, refused to receive the aid.

In August, Israel and the UAE announced that they had reached a US-brokered deal to normalize ties, following years of discreet economic and security cooperation.

The UAE and Israel were due on Tuesday to sign an agreement to have 28 weekly commercial flights, a transportation ministry official said.
Comment


Featured Stories
Top Palestinian Negotiator Erekat ‘Critical’ from Cornavirus
Top Palestinian Negotiator Erekat ‘Critical’ from Cornavirus
Iran Will Sell Weapons to Countries Despised by US: Defense Minister
Iran Will Sell Weapons to Countries Despised by US: Defense Minister
19 October 2020
‘Israel’ Forwards Request to Bahrain to Open Embassy in Manama
‘Israel’ Forwards Request to Bahrain to Open Embassy in Manama
19 October 2020
China Denies Report It May Detain Americans, Says US Mistreats Its Scholars
China Denies Report It May Detain Americans, Says US Mistreats Its Scholars
19 October 2020
Russia Says Not Afraid of US Sanctions, Will Resume Military Cooperation with Iran
Russia Says Not Afraid of US Sanctions, Will Resume Military Cooperation with Iran
18 October 2020
Saudi Arabia Says Believes in ‘Eventual Normalization’ with Israel
Saudi Arabia Says Believes in ‘Eventual Normalization’ with Israel
18 October 2020
China Warns US It May Detain Americans over Prosecutions
China Warns US It May Detain Americans over Prosecutions
18 October 2020
Multiple Casualties as Powerful Blast Hits Police HQ in Afghanistan
Multiple Casualties as Powerful Blast Hits Police HQ in Afghanistan
18 October 2020
Iran Ready for Arms Trade as Clock Ticking for Embargo Lifting
Iran Ready for Arms Trade as Clock Ticking for Embargo Lifting
17 October 2020
Saudi FM Calls for Direct Talks between «Israel» & Palestinians
Saudi FM Calls for Direct Talks between «Israel» & Palestinians
17 October 2020
Israeli Navy Targets Palestinian Fishing Boats off Gaza
Israeli Navy Targets Palestinian Fishing Boats off Gaza
17 October 2020
Iraq’s Ayatollah Sistani: Any Transaction That Benefits «Israel» Not Permissible
Iraq’s Ayatollah Sistani: Any Transaction That Benefits «Israel» Not Permissible
17 October 2020
‘Israeli’ Military Readying for War with Hezbollah
‘Israeli’ Military Readying for War with Hezbollah
16 October 2020