Israel Detains Young Man, 2 Aqsa Mosque Guards in Al-Quds

Islam Times - Israeli forces kidnaped a young man from the Old City of Jerusalem al-Quds as well as two Aqsa Mosque guards.

According to local sources, Israeli troops kidnaped a young man identified as Mamza al-Julani from his home in Bab Hitta neighborhood of the Old City of Jerusalem al-Quds, the Palestinian Information Center reported.The Israeli police also detained other citizens identified as Issa Barakat and Saed al-Salaimeh. Both of them work as Awqaf guards at the Aqsa Mosque.Later on the same day, the troops released the two guards on the condition of staying away from al-Aqsa Mosque for one week.