Tuesday 20 October 2020 - 10:30

Israel Detains Young Man, 2 Aqsa Mosque Guards in Al-Quds

Story Code : 893107
Israel Detains Young Man, 2 Aqsa Mosque Guards in Al-Quds
According to local sources, Israeli troops kidnaped a young man identified as Mamza al-Julani from his home in Bab Hitta neighborhood of the Old City of Jerusalem al-Quds, the Palestinian Information Center reported.

The Israeli police also detained other citizens identified as Issa Barakat and Saed al-Salaimeh. Both of them work as Awqaf guards at the Aqsa Mosque.

Later on the same day, the troops released the two guards on the condition of staying away from al-Aqsa Mosque for one week.
