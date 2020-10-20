Iranian Military to Hold Drills that Test the Most Developed Weapons
He further noted that “the most developed weapons, air defense systems, fighters and bombers of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps [IRGC] Aerospace Division will be tested, and it will resemble real military operations that will be held in response to the threats launched by the enemies against Iran.”
The military official went on to say that the drills will personalize the Army and IRGC joint forces’ unity and harmony.
“Enemies will witness how we took advantage of our emerging power from within the people. We will prove to everybody our ability to preserve Iran’s security and the safety of its air,” Rahimzadeh continued.