Tuesday 20 October 2020 - 12:09

Mossad Chief: Our Relations with Saudi Arabia Is Not Subject to Any Condition Or Obstacle

Story Code : 893127
Mossad Chief: Our Relations with Saudi Arabia Is Not Subject to Any Condition Or Obstacle
This comes as the Saudi authorities allege that normalization with the entity is conditioned by the negotiations with the Palestinians.

Cohen gave his comments during an interview with the “Israeli” broadcaster KAN.

The spy chief further said, “We are in contact with a large number of countries in the region and outside it, that is, the Middle East and Africa”.

He added that he hoped "these efforts will mature, such as those that have matured so far, and other countries in the region establish public and official relations with ‘Israel’”.

The Mossad Chief explained, “This maturation process is long ... Maybe this is another opportunity to tell everyone, in my unit and elsewhere, who worked day and night for the sake of the slow but very orderly arrangement of bilateral relations between countries from the Middle East and Africa”.
