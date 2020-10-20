0
Tuesday 20 October 2020 - 12:16

Australia To Join India, US, Japan In Large Naval Exercises

Conducted annually since 1992, the maneuvers have grown in size and complexity in recent years to address what the US Navy has previously described as a "variety of shared threats to maritime security in the Indo-Asia Pacific."

The participation of Australia means that all four members of the so-called Quad will be participating in the exercises for the first time since 2007.

The Quad, or Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, is an informal strategic forum for the US, Japan, Australia and India, featuring semi-regular summits and information exchanges between the four nations.

While not a formal military alliance like NATO, it is seen by some as a potential counterweight to growing Chinese influence and alleged aggression in Asia-Pacific. The collation has been denounced by Beijing as an anti-China bloc.
President Aoun Receives US’ Schenker
Islam Times - Lebanese President Michel Aoun received on Friday US Assistant Secretary of State for Middle East Affairs David Schenker at Baabda Palace.
