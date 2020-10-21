0
Wednesday 21 October 2020 - 00:13

UAE Submits Official Request to Open Embassy in the Zionist Entity

Story Code : 893217
UAE Submits Official Request to Open Embassy in the Zionist Entity
Members of the delegation gave Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi a letter from his UAE counterpart Abdullah Bin Zayed.

The Emirati Foreign Minister said he “appreciate[s] the efforts you are making to promote cooperation between our countries and I have full faith in your unreserved support for opening diplomatic missions in Tel Aviv and Abu Dhabi as quickly as possible,” Israeli media reported.

“Best wishes to both countries and both friendly nations for advancement and prosperity in the future,” Bin Zayed wrote in Arabic.

Earlier on Tuesday, UAE Minister of State for Financial Affairs Obaid Humaid al-Tayer said that much economic progress has been made with Tel Aviv since the signing of the normalization agreement last month.

“We have achieved serious progress between our governments since the signing of the historical peace agreement. The economic cooperation between our two countries will come to fruition after we sign the agreement. We expect to see you soon in the UAE,” he said upon his arrival as part of the UAE delegation at Ben Gurion airport.

The delegation was praised by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who said during the ceremony at the Israeli airport: “Jews and Arabs are descendants of one common ancestor – Avraham, Abraham.”
Comment


Featured Stories
Iranian Military to Hold Drills that Test the Most Developed Weapons
Iranian Military to Hold Drills that Test the Most Developed Weapons
Mossad Chief: Our Relations with Saudi Arabia Is Not Subject to Any Condition Or Obstacle
Mossad Chief: Our Relations with Saudi Arabia Is Not Subject to Any Condition Or Obstacle
20 October 2020
Russia to Continue Its Trade Ties with Iran despite US Bans
Russia to Continue Its Trade Ties with Iran despite US Bans
20 October 2020
Bolivia: Exiled President Morales Vows to Return After Socialists’ Election Win
Bolivia: Exiled President Morales Vows to Return After Socialists’ Election Win
20 October 2020
Top Palestinian Negotiator Erekat ‘Critical’ from Cornavirus
Top Palestinian Negotiator Erekat ‘Critical’ from Cornavirus
19 October 2020
Iran Will Sell Weapons to Countries Despised by US: Defense Minister
Iran Will Sell Weapons to Countries Despised by US: Defense Minister
19 October 2020
‘Israel’ Forwards Request to Bahrain to Open Embassy in Manama
‘Israel’ Forwards Request to Bahrain to Open Embassy in Manama
19 October 2020
China Denies Report It May Detain Americans, Says US Mistreats Its Scholars
China Denies Report It May Detain Americans, Says US Mistreats Its Scholars
19 October 2020
Russia Says Not Afraid of US Sanctions, Will Resume Military Cooperation with Iran
Russia Says Not Afraid of US Sanctions, Will Resume Military Cooperation with Iran
18 October 2020
Saudi Arabia Says Believes in ‘Eventual Normalization’ with Israel
Saudi Arabia Says Believes in ‘Eventual Normalization’ with Israel
18 October 2020
China Warns US It May Detain Americans over Prosecutions
China Warns US It May Detain Americans over Prosecutions
18 October 2020
Multiple Casualties as Powerful Blast Hits Police HQ in Afghanistan
Multiple Casualties as Powerful Blast Hits Police HQ in Afghanistan
18 October 2020
Iran Ready for Arms Trade as Clock Ticking for Embargo Lifting
Iran Ready for Arms Trade as Clock Ticking for Embargo Lifting
17 October 2020