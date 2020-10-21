0
Wednesday 21 October 2020 - 10:50

‘Israeli’ Warplanes, Helicopters Bomb Gaza

Story Code : 893280
‘Israeli’ Warplanes, Helicopters Bomb Gaza
Palestinian media reported that the ‘Israeli’ airstrikes targeted farmlands in the Gaza city of Deir al-Balah late on Tuesday.

There were no immediate reports of casualties from the attacks.

‘Israeli’ media claim that the occupation regime’s latest airstrikes came in response to rocket fire by the Palestinian resistance from the Gaza Strip.

Rocket sirens were reportedly activated in several towns surrounding the besieged enclave on Tuesday evening.

The enemy’s forces regularly carry out airstrikes on Gaza, citing Palestinian rocket attacks or flying of incendiary balloons from the blockaded territory.

Gaza has been under a Zionist siege since June 2007, which has caused a decline in living standards.

The Tel Aviv regime has also launched three major wars against the enclave since 2008, killing thousands of Gazans each time and shattering the impoverished territory’s already poor infrastructure.

The crippling blockade has caused a decline in the standards of living as well as unprecedented levels of unemployment and unrelenting poverty in the Gaza Strip.
Related Stories
‘Israeli’ Warplanes Pound Gaza
Islam Times - ‘Israeli’ occupation planes launched raids against the Gaza Strip late Thursday in response to rocket fire by the Hamas resistance movement towards the ‘Israeli’ settlements.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iranian Military to Hold Drills that Test the Most Developed Weapons
Iranian Military to Hold Drills that Test the Most Developed Weapons
Mossad Chief: Our Relations with Saudi Arabia Is Not Subject to Any Condition Or Obstacle
Mossad Chief: Our Relations with Saudi Arabia Is Not Subject to Any Condition Or Obstacle
20 October 2020
Russia to Continue Its Trade Ties with Iran despite US Bans
Russia to Continue Its Trade Ties with Iran despite US Bans
20 October 2020
Bolivia: Exiled President Morales Vows to Return After Socialists’ Election Win
Bolivia: Exiled President Morales Vows to Return After Socialists’ Election Win
20 October 2020
Top Palestinian Negotiator Erekat ‘Critical’ from Cornavirus
Top Palestinian Negotiator Erekat ‘Critical’ from Cornavirus
19 October 2020
Iran Will Sell Weapons to Countries Despised by US: Defense Minister
Iran Will Sell Weapons to Countries Despised by US: Defense Minister
19 October 2020
‘Israel’ Forwards Request to Bahrain to Open Embassy in Manama
‘Israel’ Forwards Request to Bahrain to Open Embassy in Manama
19 October 2020
China Denies Report It May Detain Americans, Says US Mistreats Its Scholars
China Denies Report It May Detain Americans, Says US Mistreats Its Scholars
19 October 2020
Russia Says Not Afraid of US Sanctions, Will Resume Military Cooperation with Iran
Russia Says Not Afraid of US Sanctions, Will Resume Military Cooperation with Iran
18 October 2020
Saudi Arabia Says Believes in ‘Eventual Normalization’ with Israel
Saudi Arabia Says Believes in ‘Eventual Normalization’ with Israel
18 October 2020
China Warns US It May Detain Americans over Prosecutions
China Warns US It May Detain Americans over Prosecutions
18 October 2020
Multiple Casualties as Powerful Blast Hits Police HQ in Afghanistan
Multiple Casualties as Powerful Blast Hits Police HQ in Afghanistan
18 October 2020
Iran Ready for Arms Trade as Clock Ticking for Embargo Lifting
Iran Ready for Arms Trade as Clock Ticking for Embargo Lifting
17 October 2020