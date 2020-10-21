‘Israeli’ Warplanes, Helicopters Bomb Gaza

Islam Times - The Zionist entity’s warplanes and helicopters carried out fresh strikes on the besieged Gaza Strip, targeting farmlands in the coastal enclave.

Palestinian media reported that the ‘Israeli’ airstrikes targeted farmlands in the Gaza city of Deir al-Balah late on Tuesday.There were no immediate reports of casualties from the attacks.‘Israeli’ media claim that the occupation regime’s latest airstrikes came in response to rocket fire by the Palestinian resistance from the Gaza Strip.Rocket sirens were reportedly activated in several towns surrounding the besieged enclave on Tuesday evening.The enemy’s forces regularly carry out airstrikes on Gaza, citing Palestinian rocket attacks or flying of incendiary balloons from the blockaded territory.Gaza has been under a Zionist siege since June 2007, which has caused a decline in living standards.The Tel Aviv regime has also launched three major wars against the enclave since 2008, killing thousands of Gazans each time and shattering the impoverished territory’s already poor infrastructure.The crippling blockade has caused a decline in the standards of living as well as unprecedented levels of unemployment and unrelenting poverty in the Gaza Strip.