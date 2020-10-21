0
Wednesday 21 October 2020 - 11:06

Deadly Stampede As Large Crowd Gathers Outside Pakistani Consulate in Afghanistan

Story Code : 893282
Deadly Stampede As Large Crowd Gathers Outside Pakistani Consulate in Afghanistan
The incident took place on Tuesday after a jostling broke out as an estimated 3,000 Afghans had gathered outside the consulate to collect tokens needed to apply for a visa.

Sohrab Qaderi, a member of the Nangarhar provincial council, told Reuters on Wednesday that 11 of the 15 victims were women, adding that several senior citizens were among the injured.

“The visa applicants jostled to secure their token from the consulate officials… the crowd got out of control, leading to a stampede,” said an unnamed official in Jalalabad.

Every year, tens of thousands of Afghans travel to neighboring Pakistan to secure medical treatment, receive education, and find jobs. Pakistan hosts about three million Afghan refugees and economic migrants, who have fled violence, religious persecution, and poverty in their war-torn country.

Pakistan and Afghanistan share a nearly-2,600-kilometer, largely porous border. The two countries are in a dispute over the demarcation of the border, which is a key battleground in the fight against the Taliban.

Pakistan and Afghanistan regularly accuse each other of supporting and providing sanctuary to militants. Both sides, however, deny such allegations.

Eastern and northern Afghanistan have witnessed an expansion of the presence of the Wahhabi Daesh [Arabic acronym for “ISIS” / “ISIL”] terrorists in recent years. The notorious group has been mostly populating Nangarhar, from where it has planned attacks on major population centers across the country.

Jalalabad has been the scene of frequent acts of terror by Taliban and Daesh.
Comment


Featured Stories
Nations Not to Accept Humiliation of Compromising with Israel: Leader
Nations Not to Accept Humiliation of Compromising with Israel: Leader
‘Israeli’ Warplanes, Helicopters Bomb Gaza
‘Israeli’ Warplanes, Helicopters Bomb Gaza
21 October 2020
Netanyahu’s Ally Admits Political Considerations Behind Failure to Pass Budget
Netanyahu’s Ally Admits Political Considerations Behind Failure to Pass Budget
21 October 2020
Armenia-Azerbaijan Hold Truce Talks again in Moscow
Armenia-Azerbaijan Hold Truce Talks again in Moscow
21 October 2020
Iranian Military to Hold Drills that Test the Most Developed Weapons
Iranian Military to Hold Drills that Test the Most Developed Weapons
20 October 2020
Mossad Chief: Our Relations with Saudi Arabia Is Not Subject to Any Condition Or Obstacle
Mossad Chief: Our Relations with Saudi Arabia Is Not Subject to Any Condition Or Obstacle
20 October 2020
Russia to Continue Its Trade Ties with Iran despite US Bans
Russia to Continue Its Trade Ties with Iran despite US Bans
20 October 2020
Bolivia: Exiled President Morales Vows to Return After Socialists’ Election Win
Bolivia: Exiled President Morales Vows to Return After Socialists’ Election Win
20 October 2020
Top Palestinian Negotiator Erekat ‘Critical’ from Cornavirus
Top Palestinian Negotiator Erekat ‘Critical’ from Cornavirus
19 October 2020
Iran Will Sell Weapons to Countries Despised by US: Defense Minister
Iran Will Sell Weapons to Countries Despised by US: Defense Minister
19 October 2020
‘Israel’ Forwards Request to Bahrain to Open Embassy in Manama
‘Israel’ Forwards Request to Bahrain to Open Embassy in Manama
19 October 2020
China Denies Report It May Detain Americans, Says US Mistreats Its Scholars
China Denies Report It May Detain Americans, Says US Mistreats Its Scholars
19 October 2020
Russia Says Not Afraid of US Sanctions, Will Resume Military Cooperation with Iran
Russia Says Not Afraid of US Sanctions, Will Resume Military Cooperation with Iran
18 October 2020