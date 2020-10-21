‘Israeli’ War Minister Seems to Hint Involvement in Syria Strike

Islam Times - Zionist War Minister Benny Gantz seemed to hint that the occupation regime was behind a strike that targeted a point in Syria’s Golan Heights border in the predawn hours of Wednesday morning.

“I won’t go into who fired what last night,” he said in an interview Wednesday morning with the Kan public broadcaster.Asked about the ‘Israeli’ strike, Gantz responded opaquely: “Listen, things happen.”At roughly 12:30 a.m., Syrian state media reported that the Zionist military fired a missile at a site in the Quneitra province in southern Syria, near the border with the occupied Golan Heights.Syria’s state-run SANA news agency said the attack struck a school building in the village of al-Huriah, without providing further details.There were no immediate reports of casualties.