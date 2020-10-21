0
Wednesday 21 October 2020 - 13:33

Bahrain’s Haq Movement Blames Regime for Medical Deterioration of Imprisoned Secretary General

Story Code : 893299
The statement stressed that thousands of prisoners suffer dreadful conditions at the regime’s jails, citing the lack of medical services and calling for the unconditional release of the prisoners of conscience and political prisoners.

The political activist Ali Mshaimea, the son of Haq Movement’s Secretary General, had announced via Twitter that his father was moved to the hospital after suffering a sharp rise in the blood pressure.

It is worth noting that Haq Movement’s Secretary General Hasan Mshaimea, who suffers from Lymphoma, was imprisoned and persecuted because he opposed the regime’s policies.
