Islam Times - A Sukhoi Su-34 frontline bomber crashed in the Khabarovsk Region in the Russian Far East, with pilots ejecting to safety, the press office of the Eastern Military District reported on Wednesday.

The bomber crashed during a training flight on October 21, the press office said.“The pilots ejected. There is no threat to their health. The crew members have now been evacuated to their home airfield,” the press office specified.The bomber crashed in a wooded and low-land area. The combat plane performed its training flight without an ammunition load and the crash caused no damage on the ground, it said.