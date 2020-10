Islam Times - Israeli enemy on Tuesday midnight launched an aggression on a school in Syria’s Quneitra northern countryside.

SANA news agency reported that the Israeli enemy at 12:05 a.m. targeted a school in al-Hurryia village in Quneitra northern countryside with a rocket, causing only material damage.Over the last months, Israeli warplanes have launched several attacks on Quneitra province which targeted civilian cars as a number of locals in the towns and villages of Quneitra countryside have been martyred or injured.