0
Thursday 22 October 2020 - 03:03

Lebanese President Aoun: «I Will Stay Committed» to Cabinet Formation

Story Code : 893376
Lebanese President Aoun: «I Will Stay Committed» to Cabinet Formation
“I will stay committed to my process and hope that everyone thinks well about the designation and [government] formation,” Aoun said in a televised address. “I have said my word and I will not walk away,” Aoun stressed.

The president called on MPs to remember their responsibilities to the country and to the Lebanese people, ahead of the parliamentary consultations Thursday to designate a new prime minister.

Barring last-minute snags, and despite opposition by the two main Christian blocs, former Prime Minister Saad Hariri is set to be designated to form a new government this week, a year after he resigned under the pressure of a nationwide popular uprising that erupted against the worsening economic conditions and the country’s entrenched political elite.

Thursday’s binding consultations come nearly a month after Prime Minister-designate Mustapha Adib stepped down in a move that has thrown the country into further uncertainty and cast gloom on the French initiative to save Lebanon.

For a lot of his speech, Aoun directed comments at officials and politicians, asking them “where is the electricity plan that has been kept in the drawers since 2010?” And “where is the rescue initiative to solve the economic crisis to salvage Lebanon from the repercussions of the Beirut Port blast?”

“Reform remained merely a slogan that officials and politicians repeat but they are completely opposite to it,” Aoun said. Aoun has been president for four years and founded the Free Patriotic Movement which has the biggest bloc in Parliament. The president has also admitted to having knowledge of the 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate haphazardly stored in a warehouse which lead to the Aug. 4 Beirut Port explosion.
Related Stories
Lebanese President Aoun Calls on Army to Protect Lebanon Sovereignty
Islam Times - Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun Saturday called on graduating officers to Army ranks to keep an eye on Lebanon’s sovereignty as “Israeli” ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Nations Not to Accept Humiliation of Compromising with Israel: Leader
Nations Not to Accept Humiliation of Compromising with Israel: Leader
‘Israeli’ Warplanes, Helicopters Bomb Gaza
‘Israeli’ Warplanes, Helicopters Bomb Gaza
21 October 2020
Netanyahu’s Ally Admits Political Considerations Behind Failure to Pass Budget
Netanyahu’s Ally Admits Political Considerations Behind Failure to Pass Budget
21 October 2020
Armenia-Azerbaijan Hold Truce Talks again in Moscow
Armenia-Azerbaijan Hold Truce Talks again in Moscow
21 October 2020
Iranian Military to Hold Drills that Test the Most Developed Weapons
Iranian Military to Hold Drills that Test the Most Developed Weapons
20 October 2020
Mossad Chief: Our Relations with Saudi Arabia Is Not Subject to Any Condition Or Obstacle
Mossad Chief: Our Relations with Saudi Arabia Is Not Subject to Any Condition Or Obstacle
20 October 2020
Russia to Continue Its Trade Ties with Iran despite US Bans
Russia to Continue Its Trade Ties with Iran despite US Bans
20 October 2020
Bolivia: Exiled President Morales Vows to Return After Socialists’ Election Win
Bolivia: Exiled President Morales Vows to Return After Socialists’ Election Win
20 October 2020
Top Palestinian Negotiator Erekat ‘Critical’ from Cornavirus
Top Palestinian Negotiator Erekat ‘Critical’ from Cornavirus
19 October 2020
Iran Will Sell Weapons to Countries Despised by US: Defense Minister
Iran Will Sell Weapons to Countries Despised by US: Defense Minister
19 October 2020
‘Israel’ Forwards Request to Bahrain to Open Embassy in Manama
‘Israel’ Forwards Request to Bahrain to Open Embassy in Manama
19 October 2020
China Denies Report It May Detain Americans, Says US Mistreats Its Scholars
China Denies Report It May Detain Americans, Says US Mistreats Its Scholars
19 October 2020
Russia Says Not Afraid of US Sanctions, Will Resume Military Cooperation with Iran
Russia Says Not Afraid of US Sanctions, Will Resume Military Cooperation with Iran
18 October 2020