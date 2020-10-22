0
Thursday 22 October 2020 - 03:09

UK Warship Seizes 450 Kilograms of Meth in Arabian Sea

Story Code : 893378
UK Warship Seizes 450 Kilograms of Meth in Arabian Sea
The HMS Montrose seized the drugs hidden aboard a stateless dhow, a traditional cargo ship that plies the Gulf and surrounding waters, the joint task force said in a statement. The seizure took place last Wednesday.

The task force said it was unable to say where the drugs came from, who manufactured them or their ultimate destination.

There appears to be an uptick in meth drug labs in Afghanistan, from where it is smuggled through Pakistan, the United Nations said in its 2020 World Drug Report.
Comment


Featured Stories
Nations Not to Accept Humiliation of Compromising with Israel: Leader
Nations Not to Accept Humiliation of Compromising with Israel: Leader
‘Israeli’ Warplanes, Helicopters Bomb Gaza
‘Israeli’ Warplanes, Helicopters Bomb Gaza
21 October 2020
Netanyahu’s Ally Admits Political Considerations Behind Failure to Pass Budget
Netanyahu’s Ally Admits Political Considerations Behind Failure to Pass Budget
21 October 2020
Armenia-Azerbaijan Hold Truce Talks again in Moscow
Armenia-Azerbaijan Hold Truce Talks again in Moscow
21 October 2020
Iranian Military to Hold Drills that Test the Most Developed Weapons
Iranian Military to Hold Drills that Test the Most Developed Weapons
20 October 2020
Mossad Chief: Our Relations with Saudi Arabia Is Not Subject to Any Condition Or Obstacle
Mossad Chief: Our Relations with Saudi Arabia Is Not Subject to Any Condition Or Obstacle
20 October 2020
Russia to Continue Its Trade Ties with Iran despite US Bans
Russia to Continue Its Trade Ties with Iran despite US Bans
20 October 2020
Bolivia: Exiled President Morales Vows to Return After Socialists’ Election Win
Bolivia: Exiled President Morales Vows to Return After Socialists’ Election Win
20 October 2020
Top Palestinian Negotiator Erekat ‘Critical’ from Cornavirus
Top Palestinian Negotiator Erekat ‘Critical’ from Cornavirus
19 October 2020
Iran Will Sell Weapons to Countries Despised by US: Defense Minister
Iran Will Sell Weapons to Countries Despised by US: Defense Minister
19 October 2020
‘Israel’ Forwards Request to Bahrain to Open Embassy in Manama
‘Israel’ Forwards Request to Bahrain to Open Embassy in Manama
19 October 2020
China Denies Report It May Detain Americans, Says US Mistreats Its Scholars
China Denies Report It May Detain Americans, Says US Mistreats Its Scholars
19 October 2020
Russia Says Not Afraid of US Sanctions, Will Resume Military Cooperation with Iran
Russia Says Not Afraid of US Sanctions, Will Resume Military Cooperation with Iran
18 October 2020