0
Thursday 22 October 2020 - 11:23

Noam Chomsky Decries ‘Rogue’ US for Assassination of Gen. Soleimani

Story Code : 893447
Noam Chomsky Decries ‘Rogue’ US for Assassination of Gen. Soleimani
“The murder of Soleimnai… is an extraordinarily dangerous act. Nothing like that happened during the Second World War or during the Cold War,” Chomsky said in an interview on Wednesday.

“It’s as if Iran had decided to murder (US Secretary of State) Mike Pompeo and a major general along with him at Mexico City International Airport. We take that pretty serious and that is what the murder of Soleimani was,” he added.

“Incidentally, it is praised here which is pretty astonishing; it shows how extreme the internal assumption is, that the United States is a rouge state, which has nothing to do with international law or obligations,” Chomsky said.

The American professor further highlighted the US’ withdrawal from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, saying Trump’s actions on Iran increases Washington-Tehran tensions.

The pullout, he said, was a “violation of international law” as the agreement was authorized by the United Nations Security Council, he added, referring to UNSC Resolution 2231, Press TV reported.

US President Donald Trump ordered a fatal drone strike on General Soleimani’s vehicle upon his arrival in Baghdad International Airport on January 3 at the invitation of the Iraqi government.

The attack also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), as well as eight other Iranian and Iraqi people.

The two commanders were highly popular because of the key role they played in eliminating the US-sponsored Daesh terrorist group in the region, particularly in Iraq and Syria.
Related Stories
Brian Hook Met with MKO Terror Group Rep. Before, After Gen. Soleimani’s Assassination
Islam Times - Brian Hook, the US’s special representative for Iran and senior adviser to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, reportedly has met with ...
Comment


Featured Stories
US Approves $1.8bn in Potential Arms Sales to Taiwan
US Approves $1.8bn in Potential Arms Sales to Taiwan
Zionist Entity Ran Secret Embassy in Bahrain for 11 Years
Zionist Entity Ran Secret Embassy in Bahrain for 11 Years
22 October 2020
45 Lawmakers Urge US to Boycott Saudi-hosted G20 Summit
45 Lawmakers Urge US to Boycott Saudi-hosted G20 Summit
22 October 2020
Noam Chomsky Decries ‘Rogue’ US for Assassination of Gen. Soleimani
Noam Chomsky Decries ‘Rogue’ US for Assassination of Gen. Soleimani
22 October 2020
Nations Not to Accept Humiliation of Compromising with Israel: Leader
Nations Not to Accept Humiliation of Compromising with Israel: Leader
21 October 2020
‘Israeli’ Warplanes, Helicopters Bomb Gaza
‘Israeli’ Warplanes, Helicopters Bomb Gaza
21 October 2020
Netanyahu’s Ally Admits Political Considerations Behind Failure to Pass Budget
Netanyahu’s Ally Admits Political Considerations Behind Failure to Pass Budget
21 October 2020
Armenia-Azerbaijan Hold Truce Talks again in Moscow
Armenia-Azerbaijan Hold Truce Talks again in Moscow
21 October 2020
Iranian Military to Hold Drills that Test the Most Developed Weapons
Iranian Military to Hold Drills that Test the Most Developed Weapons
20 October 2020
Mossad Chief: Our Relations with Saudi Arabia Is Not Subject to Any Condition Or Obstacle
Mossad Chief: Our Relations with Saudi Arabia Is Not Subject to Any Condition Or Obstacle
20 October 2020
Russia to Continue Its Trade Ties with Iran despite US Bans
Russia to Continue Its Trade Ties with Iran despite US Bans
20 October 2020
Bolivia: Exiled President Morales Vows to Return After Socialists’ Election Win
Bolivia: Exiled President Morales Vows to Return After Socialists’ Election Win
20 October 2020
Top Palestinian Negotiator Erekat ‘Critical’ from Cornavirus
Top Palestinian Negotiator Erekat ‘Critical’ from Cornavirus
19 October 2020