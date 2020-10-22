Zionist Entity Ran Secret Embassy in Bahrain for 11 Years

Islam Times - The Zionist entity operated a secret diplomatic mission in Bahrain for more than a decade before the two countries agreed to normalize ties last month, according to a report by Axios.

For 11 years, the Israeli regime has worked to conduct diplomacy with Bahrain in secret, through the use of a front company. However, this secret diplomatic office’s existence was classified and has only recently come to light following a short report by KAN last week.According to the report, the idea of a secret diplomatic mission was brought up in 2007-2008 during a series of meetings with Bahraini Foreign Minister Khaled bin Ahmad Al Khalifa and his then-Israeli counterpart, Tzipi Livni. The decision to open the mission in Manama was preceded by the closing of an Israeli mission in Qatar, according to Israeli security officials.The mission was registered on July 13, 2009, under the name of the front company known as The Center for International Development, though it has since changed its name and its current name remains classified, Axios reported.Bahraini records registered the firm as a company providing marketing, promotion and investment services, and its website explained it was a consultant to Western companies interested in non-oil investments in the region. Furthermore, the website boasted a strong network of Bahraini and regional contacts to help, according to the report.Talking about the employees of the mission, Axios reported that their criteria was ‘extremely narrow’ and that they were Israeli diplomats possessing dual nationality.“This can be seen in some of its shareholders and board-members. One of its shareholders detailed in public records, Brett Jonathan Miller, is South African, but he would later be appointed Israeli consul general to Mumbai. Another shareholder was Belgian citizen Ido Moed, who currently serves as cyber coordinator in the Foreign Ministry. Even its CEO was a diplomatic officer, though his identity remains classified save for the fact that he was an American national. He was only appointed in 2018, and has recently been replaced,” the Jerusalem Post said, citing Axios’ report.