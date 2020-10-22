0
Thursday 22 October 2020 - 21:18

Saad Hariri Becomes New Prime Minister of Lebanon

Story Code : 893550
Saad Hariri Becomes New Prime Minister of Lebanon
"President Aoun summoned Prime Minister Saad Hariri to task him to form a new government", the office wrote on Twitter.

A total of 64 parliament members out of 120 have backed Hariri’s candidacy for the post of the prime minister, according to the al-Mayadeen broadcaster.

The cabinet, which had been under Hariri's leadership since 2016, resigned on 29 October 2019 amid mass anti-government protests triggered by the devastating financial and economic crises. Hariri also occupied the post of the government head from 2009-2011.

The new government was subsequently formed in January 2020, when Hassan Diab was appointed as the country's new prime minister. However, Diab's rule did not last long, as his government stepped down in August in the wake of the deadly blast in the port of Beirut, which left over 200 people killed and thousands of others injured.

Following that, Mustapha Adib, who had served as the country's prime minister after Diab for a month, resigned on September 26 after failing to form a new government in light of internal political disputes.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Approves $1.8bn in Potential Arms Sales to Taiwan
US Approves $1.8bn in Potential Arms Sales to Taiwan
Zionist Entity Ran Secret Embassy in Bahrain for 11 Years
Zionist Entity Ran Secret Embassy in Bahrain for 11 Years
22 October 2020
45 Lawmakers Urge US to Boycott Saudi-hosted G20 Summit
45 Lawmakers Urge US to Boycott Saudi-hosted G20 Summit
22 October 2020
Noam Chomsky Decries ‘Rogue’ US for Assassination of Gen. Soleimani
Noam Chomsky Decries ‘Rogue’ US for Assassination of Gen. Soleimani
22 October 2020
Nations Not to Accept Humiliation of Compromising with Israel: Leader
Nations Not to Accept Humiliation of Compromising with Israel: Leader
21 October 2020
‘Israeli’ Warplanes, Helicopters Bomb Gaza
‘Israeli’ Warplanes, Helicopters Bomb Gaza
21 October 2020
Netanyahu’s Ally Admits Political Considerations Behind Failure to Pass Budget
Netanyahu’s Ally Admits Political Considerations Behind Failure to Pass Budget
21 October 2020
Armenia-Azerbaijan Hold Truce Talks again in Moscow
Armenia-Azerbaijan Hold Truce Talks again in Moscow
21 October 2020
Iranian Military to Hold Drills that Test the Most Developed Weapons
Iranian Military to Hold Drills that Test the Most Developed Weapons
20 October 2020
Mossad Chief: Our Relations with Saudi Arabia Is Not Subject to Any Condition Or Obstacle
Mossad Chief: Our Relations with Saudi Arabia Is Not Subject to Any Condition Or Obstacle
20 October 2020
Russia to Continue Its Trade Ties with Iran despite US Bans
Russia to Continue Its Trade Ties with Iran despite US Bans
20 October 2020
Bolivia: Exiled President Morales Vows to Return After Socialists’ Election Win
Bolivia: Exiled President Morales Vows to Return After Socialists’ Election Win
20 October 2020
Top Palestinian Negotiator Erekat ‘Critical’ from Cornavirus
Top Palestinian Negotiator Erekat ‘Critical’ from Cornavirus
19 October 2020