Islam Times - Sheikh Mohammad Adnan Afyouni, Mufti of Damascus and its countryside, was martyred on Thursday evening in a terrorist blast that targeted his car in Qudsaya town in Damascus countryside.

Sheikh Afyouni is one of the most prominent scholars of Syria and the Islamic world, and he is a member at the Scientific Council in Ministry of Endowments, Mufti of Damascus and its countryside, and the general supervisor of the International Islamic Cham Center on confronting extremism.