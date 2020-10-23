0
Friday 23 October 2020 - 11:32

‘Israel’, US Sign Joint Declaration Reaffirming Military Edge Promise

Story Code : 893621
‘Israel’, US Sign Joint Declaration Reaffirming Military Edge Promise
"In recent weeks, we have held important discussions that ensure the United States' commitment to maintaining ‘Israel's’ military superiority," Gantz claimed.

"We are now entering an era of normalization in the Middle East, which can help against Iranian aggression across the region. Together with the United States and allies, old and new, we will ensure fruitful cooperation."

The Zionist war minister’s visit mainly revolved around advancing the occupation entity’s bid to purchase advanced US-made aircrafts such as F-15 and F-35 fighter jets, transport helicopters, and probably also a V-22 helicopter.

For this purpose, cabinet ministers will convene this coming Sunday to approve a part of the procurement, which is expected to be funded by US aid funds. However, the Ministry of Finance is expected to oppose the motion and promote a different outline formulated by the military establishment.

As part of the outline, one of the US arms manufacturers supplying the weapons will take out a loan to immediately supply the Tel Aviv regime with the new fighter jets.

"The experience of the Treasury is unnecessary, and we are now operating according to an accepted and recognized economic concept in the world in these situations," explained the cause. "I suggest that politics does not soil this area."

The Zionist entity’s demands intensified after reports claimed the US and UAE are expected to sign an arms deal on the sale of F-35 fighter jets by December, with silent agreement from Tel Aviv.
Related Stories
‘Israel’ Forwards Request to Bahrain to Open Embassy in Manama
Islam Times - A Zionist delegation delivered a letter of the ‘Israeli’ entity’s so-called Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi to Bahraini minister Abdullatif ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Putin Says US Is Hardly The ‘Superpower’ It Used to Be
Putin Says US Is Hardly The ‘Superpower’ It Used to Be
Chinese Leader Xi Jinping Sends Warning to US
Chinese Leader Xi Jinping Sends Warning to US
23 October 2020
‘Israel’, US Sign Joint Declaration Reaffirming Military Edge Promise
‘Israel’, US Sign Joint Declaration Reaffirming Military Edge Promise
23 October 2020
Damascus Mufti Martyred in Explosive Device Blast in Qudsaya Town
Damascus Mufti Martyred in Explosive Device Blast in Qudsaya Town
23 October 2020
US Approves $1.8bn in Potential Arms Sales to Taiwan
US Approves $1.8bn in Potential Arms Sales to Taiwan
22 October 2020
Zionist Entity Ran Secret Embassy in Bahrain for 11 Years
Zionist Entity Ran Secret Embassy in Bahrain for 11 Years
22 October 2020
45 Lawmakers Urge US to Boycott Saudi-hosted G20 Summit
45 Lawmakers Urge US to Boycott Saudi-hosted G20 Summit
22 October 2020
Noam Chomsky Decries ‘Rogue’ US for Assassination of Gen. Soleimani
Noam Chomsky Decries ‘Rogue’ US for Assassination of Gen. Soleimani
22 October 2020
Nations Not to Accept Humiliation of Compromising with Israel: Leader
Nations Not to Accept Humiliation of Compromising with Israel: Leader
21 October 2020
‘Israeli’ Warplanes, Helicopters Bomb Gaza
‘Israeli’ Warplanes, Helicopters Bomb Gaza
21 October 2020
Netanyahu’s Ally Admits Political Considerations Behind Failure to Pass Budget
Netanyahu’s Ally Admits Political Considerations Behind Failure to Pass Budget
21 October 2020
Armenia-Azerbaijan Hold Truce Talks again in Moscow
Armenia-Azerbaijan Hold Truce Talks again in Moscow
21 October 2020
Iranian Military to Hold Drills that Test the Most Developed Weapons
Iranian Military to Hold Drills that Test the Most Developed Weapons
20 October 2020