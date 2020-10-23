‘Israel’, US Sign Joint Declaration Reaffirming Military Edge Promise

Islam Times - Zionist War Minister Benny Gantz met with US counterpart Mark Esper at the Pentagon on Thursday where they signed a joint declaration confirming Washington's strategic commitment to maintaining the occupation entity’s ‘qualitative military edge’ in the Middle East.

"In recent weeks, we have held important discussions that ensure the United States' commitment to maintaining ‘Israel's’ military superiority," Gantz claimed."We are now entering an era of normalization in the Middle East, which can help against Iranian aggression across the region. Together with the United States and allies, old and new, we will ensure fruitful cooperation."The Zionist war minister’s visit mainly revolved around advancing the occupation entity’s bid to purchase advanced US-made aircrafts such as F-15 and F-35 fighter jets, transport helicopters, and probably also a V-22 helicopter.For this purpose, cabinet ministers will convene this coming Sunday to approve a part of the procurement, which is expected to be funded by US aid funds. However, the Ministry of Finance is expected to oppose the motion and promote a different outline formulated by the military establishment.As part of the outline, one of the US arms manufacturers supplying the weapons will take out a loan to immediately supply the Tel Aviv regime with the new fighter jets."The experience of the Treasury is unnecessary, and we are now operating according to an accepted and recognized economic concept in the world in these situations," explained the cause. "I suggest that politics does not soil this area."The Zionist entity’s demands intensified after reports claimed the US and UAE are expected to sign an arms deal on the sale of F-35 fighter jets by December, with silent agreement from Tel Aviv.