‘Israeli’ Official Says Saudi Will ’Come Out of Closet Soon’

Islam Times - A senior ‘Israeli’ official disclosed that a normalization deal is being negotiated between the Zionist entity and Saudi Arabia, Hebrew daily ‘Israel’ Hayom reported Friday morning.

“Soon, Saudi will ‘come out of the closet’ as well,” the anonymous official told the daily.The Zionist source further confirmed reports suggesting Sudan will announce in the coming days the launch of a normalization process with the Tel Aviv regime.The Trump administration removed Khartoum off the country’s blacklist of states sponsors of terrorism earlier in the week in a move that implied a diplomatic development with Tel Aviv could follow.Reports claimed for weeks that normalization of relations between Khartoum and Tel Aviv would ensue in exchange for removing Sudan off the US terror list, opening the door for many diplomatic perks.An earlier report by the newspaper said that an ‘Israeli’ delegation landed in Khartoum on Wednesday in which “99 percent of the normalization deal was finalized.”The signing ceremony is likely to be held via a Zoom conference call with the participation of US President Donald Trump, Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Sudanese Chairman of the Transitional Military Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.