0
Friday 23 October 2020 - 11:34

‘Israeli’ Official Says Saudi Will ’Come Out of Closet Soon’

Story Code : 893622
‘Israeli’ Official Says Saudi Will ’Come Out of Closet Soon’
“Soon, Saudi will ‘come out of the closet’ as well,” the anonymous official told the daily.

The Zionist source further confirmed reports suggesting Sudan will announce in the coming days the launch of a normalization process with the Tel Aviv regime.

The Trump administration removed Khartoum off the country’s blacklist of states sponsors of terrorism earlier in the week in a move that implied a diplomatic development with Tel Aviv could follow.

Reports claimed for weeks that normalization of relations between Khartoum and Tel Aviv would ensue in exchange for removing Sudan off the US terror list, opening the door for many diplomatic perks.

An earlier report by the newspaper said that an ‘Israeli’ delegation landed in Khartoum on Wednesday in which “99 percent of the normalization deal was finalized.”

The signing ceremony is likely to be held via a Zoom conference call with the participation of US President Donald Trump, Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Sudanese Chairman of the Transitional Military Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.
Comment


Featured Stories
Putin Says US Is Hardly The ‘Superpower’ It Used to Be
Putin Says US Is Hardly The ‘Superpower’ It Used to Be
Chinese Leader Xi Jinping Sends Warning to US
Chinese Leader Xi Jinping Sends Warning to US
23 October 2020
‘Israel’, US Sign Joint Declaration Reaffirming Military Edge Promise
‘Israel’, US Sign Joint Declaration Reaffirming Military Edge Promise
23 October 2020
Damascus Mufti Martyred in Explosive Device Blast in Qudsaya Town
Damascus Mufti Martyred in Explosive Device Blast in Qudsaya Town
23 October 2020
US Approves $1.8bn in Potential Arms Sales to Taiwan
US Approves $1.8bn in Potential Arms Sales to Taiwan
22 October 2020
Zionist Entity Ran Secret Embassy in Bahrain for 11 Years
Zionist Entity Ran Secret Embassy in Bahrain for 11 Years
22 October 2020
45 Lawmakers Urge US to Boycott Saudi-hosted G20 Summit
45 Lawmakers Urge US to Boycott Saudi-hosted G20 Summit
22 October 2020
Noam Chomsky Decries ‘Rogue’ US for Assassination of Gen. Soleimani
Noam Chomsky Decries ‘Rogue’ US for Assassination of Gen. Soleimani
22 October 2020
Nations Not to Accept Humiliation of Compromising with Israel: Leader
Nations Not to Accept Humiliation of Compromising with Israel: Leader
21 October 2020
‘Israeli’ Warplanes, Helicopters Bomb Gaza
‘Israeli’ Warplanes, Helicopters Bomb Gaza
21 October 2020
Netanyahu’s Ally Admits Political Considerations Behind Failure to Pass Budget
Netanyahu’s Ally Admits Political Considerations Behind Failure to Pass Budget
21 October 2020
Armenia-Azerbaijan Hold Truce Talks again in Moscow
Armenia-Azerbaijan Hold Truce Talks again in Moscow
21 October 2020
Iranian Military to Hold Drills that Test the Most Developed Weapons
Iranian Military to Hold Drills that Test the Most Developed Weapons
20 October 2020