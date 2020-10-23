0
Friday 23 October 2020

NATO Has Reduced Number of Troops in Afghanistan to under 12,000: Stoltenberg

NATO Has Reduced Number of Troops in Afghanistan to under 12,000: Stoltenberg
“NATO backs the [Afghan] peace process, and we have adjusted our presence to support it; a few years ago, we had over 100,000 troops engaged in combat operations. Now we have reduced our presence to under 12,000”, Stoltenberg said at a press conference after a meeting of NATO defense ministers.

Regarding the peace process, Stoltenberg stressed the need for the Taliban to sever all ties with the Al-Qaeda terrorist organization.
