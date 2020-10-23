0
Friday 23 October 2020 - 23:22

US Suspends Visa Services in Turkey Over Possible Attacks

Story Code : 893693
US Suspends Visa Services in Turkey Over Possible Attacks
The embassy in Ankara said in a statement on its website that consular services would be suspended at the embassy as well as consulates in Istanbul, the southern city of Adana and the Aegean coastal city of Izmir.

It said it “has received credible reports of potential terrorist attacks and kidnappings against US citizens and foreign nationals in Istanbul, including against the US consulate general, as well as potentially other locations in Turkey”.

It advised US citizens “to exercise heightened caution in locations where Americans or foreigners may gather, including large office buildings or shopping malls”.
Comment


Featured Stories
Putin Says US Is Hardly The ‘Superpower’ It Used to Be
Putin Says US Is Hardly The ‘Superpower’ It Used to Be
Chinese Leader Xi Jinping Sends Warning to US
Chinese Leader Xi Jinping Sends Warning to US
23 October 2020
‘Israel’, US Sign Joint Declaration Reaffirming Military Edge Promise
‘Israel’, US Sign Joint Declaration Reaffirming Military Edge Promise
23 October 2020
Damascus Mufti Martyred in Explosive Device Blast in Qudsaya Town
Damascus Mufti Martyred in Explosive Device Blast in Qudsaya Town
23 October 2020
US Approves $1.8bn in Potential Arms Sales to Taiwan
US Approves $1.8bn in Potential Arms Sales to Taiwan
22 October 2020
Zionist Entity Ran Secret Embassy in Bahrain for 11 Years
Zionist Entity Ran Secret Embassy in Bahrain for 11 Years
22 October 2020
45 Lawmakers Urge US to Boycott Saudi-hosted G20 Summit
45 Lawmakers Urge US to Boycott Saudi-hosted G20 Summit
22 October 2020
Noam Chomsky Decries ‘Rogue’ US for Assassination of Gen. Soleimani
Noam Chomsky Decries ‘Rogue’ US for Assassination of Gen. Soleimani
22 October 2020
Nations Not to Accept Humiliation of Compromising with Israel: Leader
Nations Not to Accept Humiliation of Compromising with Israel: Leader
21 October 2020
‘Israeli’ Warplanes, Helicopters Bomb Gaza
‘Israeli’ Warplanes, Helicopters Bomb Gaza
21 October 2020
Netanyahu’s Ally Admits Political Considerations Behind Failure to Pass Budget
Netanyahu’s Ally Admits Political Considerations Behind Failure to Pass Budget
21 October 2020
Armenia-Azerbaijan Hold Truce Talks again in Moscow
Armenia-Azerbaijan Hold Truce Talks again in Moscow
21 October 2020
Iranian Military to Hold Drills that Test the Most Developed Weapons
Iranian Military to Hold Drills that Test the Most Developed Weapons
20 October 2020