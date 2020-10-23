0
Friday 23 October 2020 - 23:24

Anti-Netanyahu Rallies Engulf ‘Israeli’-occupied Cities

Story Code : 893694
Anti-Netanyahu Rallies Engulf ‘Israeli’-occupied Cities
Over 1,500 protesters marched in Haifa and over a dozen small protests took place at various intersections in the occupied holy city of al-Quds.

In Tel Aviv, more than 1,000 demonstrators began marching from ‘Habima Square’ toward ‘Rabin Square.’

Relatively, for the first time since July, some 1,500 business owners and self-employed ‘Israelis’ joined the anti-Netanyahu demonstration at 'Rabin Square'.

Protesters are rallying against the Zionist government's response to COVID-19, demanding an immediate reopening of all businesses and 25 percent compensation for financial losses incurred since the start of the pandemic.

The protest in Tel Aviv ended shortly before midnight, with very few confrontations reported between protesters and the police.
