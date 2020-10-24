Trump: Saudi Arabia, Other Countries Will Soon Recognize “Israel”

Islam Times - US President Donald Trump revealed Friday that he expects Saudi Arabia to open diplomatic ties with “Israel” soon, following the announcement that Sudan had agreed to normalize relations with the apartheid “Israeli” entity.

“So we have many countries, as you know, getting ready, and we also have – I'm sure you'll see Saudi Arabia there very soon,” he said in remarks to the press from the Oval Office.Trump further highlighted: “I really believe that will happen too, and very good relations with Saudi Arabia and so you'll see something very special.”Moreover, the US President talked about five more countries that are expected to announce open relations with “Israel”.The US declaration comes less than two weeks before the election and as Trump seeks to promote himself as a peace- and deal-maker over his opponent, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden."Do you think sleepy Joe could have made this deal, Bibi?" Trump said in a phone call with the “Israeli” entity's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office. “Sleepy Joe ... Do you think he would have made this deal somehow? I don't think so.”"We appreciate the help for peace from any one in America and we appreciate what you've done," Netanyahu responded.