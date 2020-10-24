0
Saturday 24 October 2020 - 11:19

«Israel» Won’t Oppose US Sale of F-35 to UAE

Story Code : 893785
«Israel» Won’t Oppose US Sale of F-35 to UAE
Under a principle of preserving the entity’s "qualitative military edge", the United States consults with it on proposed sales of advanced arms to other countries in the region.

The entity has reiterated a need to maintain its military superiority even since forging official ties with the UAE and its fellow Gulf Arab state Bahrain under US-brokered deals last month. Washington agreed to consider allowing the UAE to buy F-35 stealth jets in a side deal to a US-brokered agreement normalizing ties between the “Israeli” entity and the UAE.

Gantz reached agreements in Washington this week with US War Secretary Mark Esper that he and Netanyahu, in a joint statement, said would significantly upgrade the entity’s military capabilities.

"Since the US is upgrading ‘Israel’s’ military capability and is maintaining ‘Israel's’ qualitative military edge, ‘Israel’ will not oppose the sale of these systems to the UAE," they said.
Related Stories
Netanyahu Secretly Allowed US to Sell F-35 to UAE
Islam Times - “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu went along with Washington’s plan to sell advanced weapons to the United Arab Emirates [UAE] behind closed doors, despite his ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Pentagon Warns Turkey of «Serious Consequences» Over Missile System Test
Pentagon Warns Turkey of «Serious Consequences» Over Missile System Test
Iran: Deal between Sudan, Zionist Entity Secured by ‘Ransom’
Iran: Deal between Sudan, Zionist Entity Secured by ‘Ransom’
24 October 2020
Trump: Saudi Arabia, Other Countries Will Soon Recognize “Israel”
Trump: Saudi Arabia, Other Countries Will Soon Recognize “Israel”
24 October 2020
Poland
Poland's President Duda Tests Positive for Coronavirus
24 October 2020
Putin Says US Is Hardly The ‘Superpower’ It Used to Be
Putin Says US Is Hardly The ‘Superpower’ It Used to Be
23 October 2020
Chinese Leader Xi Jinping Sends Warning to US
Chinese Leader Xi Jinping Sends Warning to US
23 October 2020
‘Israel’, US Sign Joint Declaration Reaffirming Military Edge Promise
‘Israel’, US Sign Joint Declaration Reaffirming Military Edge Promise
23 October 2020
Damascus Mufti Martyred in Explosive Device Blast in Qudsaya Town
Damascus Mufti Martyred in Explosive Device Blast in Qudsaya Town
23 October 2020
US Approves $1.8bn in Potential Arms Sales to Taiwan
US Approves $1.8bn in Potential Arms Sales to Taiwan
22 October 2020
Zionist Entity Ran Secret Embassy in Bahrain for 11 Years
Zionist Entity Ran Secret Embassy in Bahrain for 11 Years
22 October 2020
45 Lawmakers Urge US to Boycott Saudi-hosted G20 Summit
45 Lawmakers Urge US to Boycott Saudi-hosted G20 Summit
22 October 2020
Noam Chomsky Decries ‘Rogue’ US for Assassination of Gen. Soleimani
Noam Chomsky Decries ‘Rogue’ US for Assassination of Gen. Soleimani
22 October 2020
Nations Not to Accept Humiliation of Compromising with Israel: Leader
Nations Not to Accept Humiliation of Compromising with Israel: Leader
21 October 2020