Saturday 24 October 2020 - 11:22

Iran Condemns French Insults to Prophet Muhammad

Story Code : 893786
In a statement on Saturday, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh vehemently condemned any offensive action against or disrespect for the divine messengers of God, particularly the seal of the prophets, the highly-revered Prophet of Islam.

Deploring the rude continuation of actions in France that have been offensive to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), the spokesman bemoaned the fact that such insulting moves have received support from the French officials in some cases.

“Undoubtedly, the unacceptable and violent moves and measures of a few extremists deriving from a radical and deviant ideology in the Islamic world, whose holders are interestingly among the political partners close to the West and the US, could by no means justify an offense and disrespect for the celestial figure revered by 1.8 billion Muslims around the world,” Khatibzadeh said.

“Undoubtedly, the unjustifiable stance adopted by the French officials is not the appropriate and prudent response to extremism and violence that is condemned itself, and would further incite hatred,” the Iranian diplomat stated.

He also strongly condemned the “suspicious and deplorable” moves by a few “extremist anti-Islamic currents” that have desecrated the holy Quran in a number of European countries.

The spokesperson expressed Iran’s support for Muslim countries’ stances in condemnation of such moves, and denounced any insult to Islamic values and Muslim beliefs as unacceptable and rejected.

His comments came after French President Emmanuel Macron said his country “will not give up cartoons” insulting the prophets.

Desecration of Muslim religious sanctities is not rare in France.

In September, French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo republished the same cartoons about the Great Prophet and Islam that prompted a deadly attack on the magazine in 2015.
