Envoy Calls US Sanctions against Russian Research Institute Illegitimate

Islam Times - Russia rejects the charges brought by the US against the Central Research Institute of Chemistry and Mechanics, deeming the sanctions illegitimate, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov stated.

"We completely reject the charges brought by the administration against the Federal State Unitary Enterprise "Central Research Institute of Chemistry and Mechanics," Antonov said, quoted by the embassy press service, TASS reported."We emphasize once again the illegitimacy of any one-sided restrictions. Russia, unlike the United States, does not conduct offensive operations in cyber domain," he stated. "Malicious activity in the information space is contrary to the principles of our foreign policy, national interests and understanding of interstate relations.""We call on the United States to abandon the vicious practice of unfounded accusations. We proceed from the fact that the interests of our countries are in line with a professional dialogue on international information security, which President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin proposed to restore," the ambassador stated.The US Department of the Treasury informed on Friday that the United States had introduced sanctions against Russia’s Central Scientific Research Institute of Chemistry and Mechanics (TsNIIKhM).According to their data, the restrictions were introduced within the framework of the Countering America's Adversaries through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), a United States federal law. According to the US authorities, the Institute is "connected to the destructive Triton malware" which "was designed specifically to target and manipulate industrial safety systems". Such systems allow the emergency shutdown of the equipment at an enterprise in case of a dangerous situation, however, this malware can hinder that. Due to this fact, the agency noted that the virus is considered to be "the most dangerous threat activity publicly known".Moscow has repeatedly refuted such allegations.Inclusion in the sanctions list means asset freezing in the United States and the ban for US citizens or firms on engaging in business with persons in the list.On Thursday, October 22, Putin said in response to a question of an American political scientist within the framework of the Valdai Discussion Club that Russia doesn’t "meddle" in cyber sphere, and it has been proven by numerous investigations in the US. The Russian leader also offered to develop instruments of control over non-interference in internal affairs of states in cyberspace - immediately and without preconditions. He expressed hope that Washington will react to these proposals after the presidential election which is to be held in less than two weeks, on November 3. Russia is ready to discuss cooperation on ensuring international information security with all interested partners, should the US reject such a dialogue.