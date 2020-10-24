0
Saturday 24 October 2020 - 22:44

Envoy Calls US Sanctions against Russian Research Institute Illegitimate

Story Code : 893893
Envoy Calls US Sanctions against Russian Research Institute Illegitimate
"We completely reject the charges brought by the administration against the Federal State Unitary Enterprise "Central Research Institute of Chemistry and Mechanics," Antonov said, quoted by the embassy press service, TASS reported.

"We emphasize once again the illegitimacy of any one-sided restrictions. Russia, unlike the United States, does not conduct offensive operations in cyber domain," he stated. "Malicious activity in the information space is contrary to the principles of our foreign policy, national interests and understanding of interstate relations."

"We call on the United States to abandon the vicious practice of unfounded accusations. We proceed from the fact that the interests of our countries are in line with a professional dialogue on international information security, which President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin proposed to restore," the ambassador stated.

The US Department of the Treasury informed on Friday that the United States had introduced sanctions against Russia’s Central Scientific Research Institute of Chemistry and Mechanics (TsNIIKhM).

According to their data, the restrictions were introduced within the framework of the Countering America's Adversaries through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), a United States federal law. According to the US authorities, the Institute is "connected to the destructive Triton malware" which "was designed specifically to target and manipulate industrial safety systems". Such systems allow the emergency shutdown of the equipment at an enterprise in case of a dangerous situation, however, this malware can hinder that. Due to this fact, the agency noted that the virus is considered to be "the most dangerous threat activity publicly known".

Moscow has repeatedly refuted such allegations.

Inclusion in the sanctions list means asset freezing in the United States and the ban for US citizens or firms on engaging in business with persons in the list.

On Thursday, October 22, Putin said in response to a question of an American political scientist within the framework of the Valdai Discussion Club that Russia doesn’t "meddle" in cyber sphere, and it has been proven by numerous investigations in the US. The Russian leader also offered to develop instruments of control over non-interference in internal affairs of states in cyberspace - immediately and without preconditions. He expressed hope that Washington will react to these proposals after the presidential election which is to be held in less than two weeks, on November 3. Russia is ready to discuss cooperation on ensuring international information security with all interested partners, should the US reject such a dialogue.
Comment


Featured Stories
Pentagon Warns Turkey of «Serious Consequences» Over Missile System Test
Pentagon Warns Turkey of «Serious Consequences» Over Missile System Test
Iran: Deal between Sudan, Zionist Entity Secured by ‘Ransom’
Iran: Deal between Sudan, Zionist Entity Secured by ‘Ransom’
24 October 2020
Trump: Saudi Arabia, Other Countries Will Soon Recognize “Israel”
Trump: Saudi Arabia, Other Countries Will Soon Recognize “Israel”
24 October 2020
Poland
Poland's President Duda Tests Positive for Coronavirus
24 October 2020
Putin Says US Is Hardly The ‘Superpower’ It Used to Be
Putin Says US Is Hardly The ‘Superpower’ It Used to Be
23 October 2020
Chinese Leader Xi Jinping Sends Warning to US
Chinese Leader Xi Jinping Sends Warning to US
23 October 2020
‘Israel’, US Sign Joint Declaration Reaffirming Military Edge Promise
‘Israel’, US Sign Joint Declaration Reaffirming Military Edge Promise
23 October 2020
Damascus Mufti Martyred in Explosive Device Blast in Qudsaya Town
Damascus Mufti Martyred in Explosive Device Blast in Qudsaya Town
23 October 2020
US Approves $1.8bn in Potential Arms Sales to Taiwan
US Approves $1.8bn in Potential Arms Sales to Taiwan
22 October 2020
Zionist Entity Ran Secret Embassy in Bahrain for 11 Years
Zionist Entity Ran Secret Embassy in Bahrain for 11 Years
22 October 2020
45 Lawmakers Urge US to Boycott Saudi-hosted G20 Summit
45 Lawmakers Urge US to Boycott Saudi-hosted G20 Summit
22 October 2020
Noam Chomsky Decries ‘Rogue’ US for Assassination of Gen. Soleimani
Noam Chomsky Decries ‘Rogue’ US for Assassination of Gen. Soleimani
22 October 2020
Nations Not to Accept Humiliation of Compromising with Israel: Leader
Nations Not to Accept Humiliation of Compromising with Israel: Leader
21 October 2020