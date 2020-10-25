0
Sunday 25 October 2020 - 00:16

Netanyahu Boasts Overthrowing Sudan’s 3 No’s, MBS to Normalize Saudi Ties with ‘Israel’ if Trump Re-elected

Story Code : 893897
Netanyahu Boasts Overthrowing Sudan’s 3 No’s, MBS to Normalize Saudi Ties with ‘Israel’ if Trump Re-elected
“In Khartoum, the capital of Sudan, in 1967 the Arab League adopted it’s three ‘No’s’: ‘No to peace with Israel, no to recognition of Israel and no to negotiations with Israel.’”

“But today Khartoum has said, ‘yes to peace with Israel, yes to recognition of Israel and yes to normalization with Israel.’ This is a new era. An era of true peace. A peace that is expanding with other Arab countries – with three of them joining in recent weeks,” the Israeli premier continued.

Meanwhile, the Zionist circles stressed that the Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammad bin Salman, is the main contributor to the process of Arab normalization with ‘Israel’, adding that he has not stopped receiving Israeli delegations.

Saudi is hiding its strong tendency to normalize ties with the Zionist entity behind the rush of a number of other Arab states to do that, according to the Zionist circles which added that MBS will vigorously move to sign a ‘peace’ agreement with ‘Israel’.

 
Related Stories
Trump Says He Will Make Deal with N. Korea, Iran ‘Very Quickly’ if Reelected
Islam Times - US President Donald Trump said that he will make a deal with North Korea and Iran “very quickly” if he is reelected in November.
Comment


Featured Stories
Pentagon Warns Turkey of «Serious Consequences» Over Missile System Test
Pentagon Warns Turkey of «Serious Consequences» Over Missile System Test
Iran: Deal between Sudan, Zionist Entity Secured by ‘Ransom’
Iran: Deal between Sudan, Zionist Entity Secured by ‘Ransom’
24 October 2020
Trump: Saudi Arabia, Other Countries Will Soon Recognize “Israel”
Trump: Saudi Arabia, Other Countries Will Soon Recognize “Israel”
24 October 2020
Poland
Poland's President Duda Tests Positive for Coronavirus
24 October 2020
Putin Says US Is Hardly The ‘Superpower’ It Used to Be
Putin Says US Is Hardly The ‘Superpower’ It Used to Be
23 October 2020
Chinese Leader Xi Jinping Sends Warning to US
Chinese Leader Xi Jinping Sends Warning to US
23 October 2020
‘Israel’, US Sign Joint Declaration Reaffirming Military Edge Promise
‘Israel’, US Sign Joint Declaration Reaffirming Military Edge Promise
23 October 2020
Damascus Mufti Martyred in Explosive Device Blast in Qudsaya Town
Damascus Mufti Martyred in Explosive Device Blast in Qudsaya Town
23 October 2020
US Approves $1.8bn in Potential Arms Sales to Taiwan
US Approves $1.8bn in Potential Arms Sales to Taiwan
22 October 2020
Zionist Entity Ran Secret Embassy in Bahrain for 11 Years
Zionist Entity Ran Secret Embassy in Bahrain for 11 Years
22 October 2020
45 Lawmakers Urge US to Boycott Saudi-hosted G20 Summit
45 Lawmakers Urge US to Boycott Saudi-hosted G20 Summit
22 October 2020
Noam Chomsky Decries ‘Rogue’ US for Assassination of Gen. Soleimani
Noam Chomsky Decries ‘Rogue’ US for Assassination of Gen. Soleimani
22 October 2020
Nations Not to Accept Humiliation of Compromising with Israel: Leader
Nations Not to Accept Humiliation of Compromising with Israel: Leader
21 October 2020