0
Sunday 25 October 2020 - 12:23

Major Fire Breaks Out in France’s Le Havre Port

Story Code : 893953
Major Fire Breaks Out in France’s Le Havre Port
Footage from the scene shows a large column of fire and thick clouds of smoke in the air.

The fire broke out in an abandoned building in the neighbourhood of Le Havre’s harbour. Dark black clouds of smoke took over the neighbourhood within minutes of the incident, which was visible from miles away, WioNews reported.

In a statement on Twitter, the local police tweeted, "A fire is currently taking place in an abandoned building rue du 8 mai 1945 @LH_LeHavre." 

The authorities have started evacuating the nearby areas and have asked all residents to find a safe shelter and avoid the area.

As per the local media reports, the fire broke out in an old Lipton warehouse.

Le Havre is one of the biggest port cities of the European country France.

As of now, no casualties have been reported. The area has been evacuated and the fire is being handled by the local authorities.
Comment


Featured Stories
Outrage over French President
Outrage over French President's Anti-Islam Comments Led to Protests, Boycotts
Officials: Top al-Qaeda Leader Killed in Eastern Afghanistan
Officials: Top al-Qaeda Leader Killed in Eastern Afghanistan
25 October 2020
IRGC Commander Warns against Geopolitical Border Change in Regions Around Iran
IRGC Commander Warns against Geopolitical Border Change in Regions Around Iran
25 October 2020
Azerbaijan Ready to Hold Talk on Ceasefire in Karabakh: Aliyev
Azerbaijan Ready to Hold Talk on Ceasefire in Karabakh: Aliyev
25 October 2020
Pentagon Warns Turkey of «Serious Consequences» Over Missile System Test
Pentagon Warns Turkey of «Serious Consequences» Over Missile System Test
24 October 2020
Iran: Deal between Sudan, Zionist Entity Secured by ‘Ransom’
Iran: Deal between Sudan, Zionist Entity Secured by ‘Ransom’
24 October 2020
Trump: Saudi Arabia, Other Countries Will Soon Recognize “Israel”
Trump: Saudi Arabia, Other Countries Will Soon Recognize “Israel”
24 October 2020
Poland
Poland's President Duda Tests Positive for Coronavirus
24 October 2020
Putin Says US Is Hardly The ‘Superpower’ It Used to Be
Putin Says US Is Hardly The ‘Superpower’ It Used to Be
23 October 2020
Chinese Leader Xi Jinping Sends Warning to US
Chinese Leader Xi Jinping Sends Warning to US
23 October 2020
‘Israel’, US Sign Joint Declaration Reaffirming Military Edge Promise
‘Israel’, US Sign Joint Declaration Reaffirming Military Edge Promise
23 October 2020
Damascus Mufti Martyred in Explosive Device Blast in Qudsaya Town
Damascus Mufti Martyred in Explosive Device Blast in Qudsaya Town
23 October 2020
US Approves $1.8bn in Potential Arms Sales to Taiwan
US Approves $1.8bn in Potential Arms Sales to Taiwan
22 October 2020