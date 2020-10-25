Major Fire Breaks Out in France’s Le Havre Port

Islam Times - A huge blaze has erupted in an abandoned building in France’s northern port city of Le Havre, triggering the evacuation of nearby houses.

Footage from the scene shows a large column of fire and thick clouds of smoke in the air.The fire broke out in an abandoned building in the neighbourhood of Le Havre’s harbour. Dark black clouds of smoke took over the neighbourhood within minutes of the incident, which was visible from miles away, WioNews reported.In a statement on Twitter, the local police tweeted, "A fire is currently taking place in an abandoned building rue du 8 mai 1945 @LH_LeHavre."The authorities have started evacuating the nearby areas and have asked all residents to find a safe shelter and avoid the area.As per the local media reports, the fire broke out in an old Lipton warehouse.Le Havre is one of the biggest port cities of the European country France.As of now, no casualties have been reported. The area has been evacuated and the fire is being handled by the local authorities.