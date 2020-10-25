0
Sunday 25 October 2020 - 13:06

Source: Death Toll from Kabul Suicide Attack Rises to 30, 70 Injured

Story Code : 893957
A source in the Afghan Ministry of Health earlier told Sputnik that the death toll from the blast stood at 18, with another 50 injured. According to the source, 37 of the wounded were taken to the Jinnah Hospital in Kabul.

On Saturday, a suicide attacker detonated a bomb near the Kawsar e-Danish education center in the Pul-e-Khoshk area of Kabul’s Western Dasht-e-Barchi neighborhood. The Interior Ministry put the death toll from the attack at 13 on Saturday, saying that another 30 people had been injured.

According to Afghanistan’s National Directorate of Security, the attacker was attempting to enter the education center.

The Daesh (ISIL or ISIS) terrorist organization has taken responsibility for the Saturday attack in Kabul. Earlier, the Taliban rejected any connection with the attack.
