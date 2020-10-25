0
Sunday 25 October 2020 - 13:08

IRGC Commander Warns against Geopolitical Border Change in Regions Around Iran

Story Code : 893958
IRGC Commander Warns against Geopolitical Border Change in Regions Around Iran
“Any insecurity and threat that damages the security and psychological calm of our dear people will face our countermeasures,” Brigadier General Pakpour said during his third visit on Saturday to the Northwestern borders of Iran with the neighboring Azerbaijan Republic and Armenia, and added, “Basically, people’s security and national interests of our country are our redline.”

“The Islamic Republic is opposed to any occupation and aggression and condemns it,” he said, pointing to the recent clashes between the two Caucasian countries over the disputed Karabakh region.

"Since the first days of recent clashes between Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia, IRGC Ground Force’s Ashura Base has been active in the border area, monitoring border developments,” the commander said, adding, “Necessary measures and reinforcements have been taken in accordance with the new situation."

“Deployment of IRGC Ground Force units will be in line with the goals and protection of national interests as well as providing security and calm to the people of the region,” Pakpour reiterated.

“The territorial integrity of neighboring countries is respectable to us,” he stressed, and warned, “Any change in border geopolitics is a red line of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the highland region of Nagorno-Karabakh, a disputed territory that had been part of Azerbaijan before the Soviet Union break-up, but primarily populated by ethnic Armenians, broke out in February 1988 after the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region announced its withdrawal from the Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic.
Comment


Featured Stories
Outrage over French President
Outrage over French President's Anti-Islam Comments Led to Protests, Boycotts
Officials: Top al-Qaeda Leader Killed in Eastern Afghanistan
Officials: Top al-Qaeda Leader Killed in Eastern Afghanistan
25 October 2020
IRGC Commander Warns against Geopolitical Border Change in Regions Around Iran
IRGC Commander Warns against Geopolitical Border Change in Regions Around Iran
25 October 2020
Azerbaijan Ready to Hold Talk on Ceasefire in Karabakh: Aliyev
Azerbaijan Ready to Hold Talk on Ceasefire in Karabakh: Aliyev
25 October 2020
Pentagon Warns Turkey of «Serious Consequences» Over Missile System Test
Pentagon Warns Turkey of «Serious Consequences» Over Missile System Test
24 October 2020
Iran: Deal between Sudan, Zionist Entity Secured by ‘Ransom’
Iran: Deal between Sudan, Zionist Entity Secured by ‘Ransom’
24 October 2020
Trump: Saudi Arabia, Other Countries Will Soon Recognize “Israel”
Trump: Saudi Arabia, Other Countries Will Soon Recognize “Israel”
24 October 2020
Poland
Poland's President Duda Tests Positive for Coronavirus
24 October 2020
Putin Says US Is Hardly The ‘Superpower’ It Used to Be
Putin Says US Is Hardly The ‘Superpower’ It Used to Be
23 October 2020
Chinese Leader Xi Jinping Sends Warning to US
Chinese Leader Xi Jinping Sends Warning to US
23 October 2020
‘Israel’, US Sign Joint Declaration Reaffirming Military Edge Promise
‘Israel’, US Sign Joint Declaration Reaffirming Military Edge Promise
23 October 2020
Damascus Mufti Martyred in Explosive Device Blast in Qudsaya Town
Damascus Mufti Martyred in Explosive Device Blast in Qudsaya Town
23 October 2020
US Approves $1.8bn in Potential Arms Sales to Taiwan
US Approves $1.8bn in Potential Arms Sales to Taiwan
22 October 2020