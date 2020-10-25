China Calls for Multilateral Dialogue Platform for Preserving Security of Persian Gulf

Islam Times - China proposed a multilateral dialogue platform in order to maintain security of the Persian Gulf region on the basis of preserving JCPOA.

The State Councilor and Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi has called on building a multilateral dialogue platform for the Persian Gulf region on the basis of preserving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, to discuss the existing regional security issues, manage the crisis through collective consultation, inject momentum into deescalating the tension and reaching new consensus on maintaining peace and stability of the region, during a ministerial meeting of the United Nations Security Council on the situation in the Persian Gulf region in Beijing via video link on October 20, 2020.Wang Yi suggested all parties to follow the principles of mutual respect, mutual understanding and mutual accommodation, join the dialogue process and address their respective concerns through consultation on an equal footing. While the signatories to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and the (Persian) Gulf countries are participants by nature, other non-Gulf countries may also bring forth their reasonable appeals and make contributions to regional security and stability.China puts forward three proposals, noting that ongoing tensions in the Persian Gulf region are taking a toll on regional and even international peace and security, Wang Yi urged UNSC members and Persian Gulf States to seek the key to peace with sincerity and goodwill, and be more responsive to the aspirations of the international community, especially people in the region.First, adhering to the rule of law to contribute to the peace of the (Persian) Gulf. All parties should follow the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations, uphold the basic norms governing international relations, including full respect for sovereignty and peaceful settlement of disputes, oppose unilateral sanctions and use of force to put on pressure, and abandon the double standard of choosing to abide by whatever suits its purpose and discarding whatever it finds obstructive. The United Nations should fully play its role in mediating and facilitating talks, and support the mediation efforts of regional organizations such as the (Persian) Gulf Cooperation Council. All parties should earnestly implement the resolutions of the Security Council and fulfill their international obligations.Second, upholding good neighborliness to contribute to the security of the (Persian) Gulf. No country can choose its neighbors, so harmonious co-existence is the only right choice. All parties should seek common ground, rising above institutional differences, putting aside sectarian rifts, remaining committed to dialogue and consultation, and creating the conditions needed for regional security.Third, championing fairness and justice to contribute to the stability of the Persian Gulf. The Persian Gulf is home to all Gulf states. While non-Gulf countries may offer constructive help, they should not overstep or form cliques for private gains. Non-Gulf countries should take a fair and balanced stance, and make sincere efforts to promote peace talks and the stabilization of local situation.Wang Yi said, the Iranian nuclear issue is key to the situation in the Persian Gulf region. In face of unjustified oppression or even threat, most UNSC members remain committed to an objective and fair position on the Iranian nuclear issue, and uphold the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and the UN Security Council Resolution 2231. China calls on creating a new platform for multilateral dialogue for (Perisan) Gulf countries on the basis of preserving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, to inject momentum into deescalating the tension and reaching new consensus on maintaining peace and stability of the region.Initiated by Russia, the rotating presidency of UNSC for the month, the ministerial meeting was hosted by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and attended by foreign ministers of other UNSC member states, as well as the Persian Gulf region countries and the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.