0
Sunday 25 October 2020 - 14:00

Iran Does Not Intend, Need to Meddle in US Election: GC Spokesman

Story Code : 893964
In comments in response to the allegations raised by American officials that Iran has been meddling in the upcoming US presidential election, Guardian Council Spokesman Abbas Ali Kadkhodaei said on Sunday, “Iran has announced repeatedly that it does not interfere in the internal affairs of the other countries. Moreover, it sees no need for such interference.”

“The US election is also a domestic issue, in which Iran does not intend or need to interfere,” he added.

“However, (US President Donald) Trump must know that the era of interference in the internal affairs of the countries is over,” Kadkhodaei noted.

His remarks came after Director of US National Intelligence John Ratcliffe alleged that Iran and Russia had obtained voter registration information in an attempt to undermine confidence in the US presidential election.

On Thursday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry summoned Switzerland’s ambassador to Tehran in protest at the “baseless” allegations of meddling in the US election.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran rejects the repetitive claims and the fabricated, amateurish and deceitful reports from the US regime’s officials, stressing once again that it makes no difference to Tehran which of the two candidates would reach the White House,” Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said.
