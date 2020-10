Islam Times - A Palestinian teenager was martyred early Friday morning after he was severely beaten by Israeli occupation soldiers near the village of Turmus-Ayya, to the Northeast of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, according to Palestinian security and medical sources.

Israeli occupation forces reportedly chased Amer Abdul-Rahim Snobar, 18, while he was driving near Turmus-Ayya, caught him and beat him up until he died, WAFA News Agancy reported.The teenager comes from the village of Yatma, near the city of Nablus in the West Bank.No further details regarding the deadly incident were available until the moment.