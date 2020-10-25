0
Sunday 25 October 2020 - 22:08

Hezbollah Slams Political, Ethical Collapse of Sudan Regime into the Swamp of Normalization, Betrayal

Story Code : 894012
Hezbollah Slams Political, Ethical Collapse of Sudan Regime into the Swamp of Normalization, Betrayal
Hezbollah condemns the political and ethical collapse of the ruing authority in Sudan into the swamp of betrayal and normalization with the ‘Israeli’ enemy, which was preceded by several Arab states.

“We believe that such treacherous step at the disposal of the Zionist enemy and the United States in exchange of cheap and silly prices will lead to the quick collapse of this authority in front of the honorable Sudanese people and its vital forces, and its ancient history of struggling will topple this decision and its effects,” the statement read.

Hezbollah further hailed the activities, gatherings and protests organized by the Sudanese people, parties and free figures in rejection of normalization with the enemy.

The statement concluded that “some Arab states’ treacherous behavior and normalization with the Zionist enemy won’t affect the Palestinian people’s determination, nor the resistance movements in the region, and their adherence to the rejection of this enemy and all kinds of normalization, as well as adhering to resistance until liberating Palestine entirely.”
Related Stories
Iranian Speaker Deplores UAE Deal with Israel as Blatant Betrayal of Islamic Ummah
Islam Times - Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf blasted the UAE for normalizting ties with Israel, calling it a blatant betrayal ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Outrage over French President
Outrage over French President's Anti-Islam Comments Led to Protests, Boycotts
Officials: Top al-Qaeda Leader Killed in Eastern Afghanistan
Officials: Top al-Qaeda Leader Killed in Eastern Afghanistan
25 October 2020
IRGC Commander Warns against Geopolitical Border Change in Regions Around Iran
IRGC Commander Warns against Geopolitical Border Change in Regions Around Iran
25 October 2020
Azerbaijan Ready to Hold Talk on Ceasefire in Karabakh: Aliyev
Azerbaijan Ready to Hold Talk on Ceasefire in Karabakh: Aliyev
25 October 2020
Pentagon Warns Turkey of «Serious Consequences» Over Missile System Test
Pentagon Warns Turkey of «Serious Consequences» Over Missile System Test
24 October 2020
Iran: Deal between Sudan, Zionist Entity Secured by ‘Ransom’
Iran: Deal between Sudan, Zionist Entity Secured by ‘Ransom’
24 October 2020
Trump: Saudi Arabia, Other Countries Will Soon Recognize “Israel”
Trump: Saudi Arabia, Other Countries Will Soon Recognize “Israel”
24 October 2020
Poland
Poland's President Duda Tests Positive for Coronavirus
24 October 2020
Putin Says US Is Hardly The ‘Superpower’ It Used to Be
Putin Says US Is Hardly The ‘Superpower’ It Used to Be
23 October 2020
Chinese Leader Xi Jinping Sends Warning to US
Chinese Leader Xi Jinping Sends Warning to US
23 October 2020
‘Israel’, US Sign Joint Declaration Reaffirming Military Edge Promise
‘Israel’, US Sign Joint Declaration Reaffirming Military Edge Promise
23 October 2020
Damascus Mufti Martyred in Explosive Device Blast in Qudsaya Town
Damascus Mufti Martyred in Explosive Device Blast in Qudsaya Town
23 October 2020
US Approves $1.8bn in Potential Arms Sales to Taiwan
US Approves $1.8bn in Potential Arms Sales to Taiwan
22 October 2020