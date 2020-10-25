‘Rigged Election?’ Trump Seizes on Biden's Latest Gaffe, Boasting About 'Most Extensive, Inclusive VOTER FRAUD' Organization
"We're in a situation where we have put together – and you guys did it for our admi ... the president, Obama's administration before this – we have put together, I think, the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization in the history of American politics," Biden says in a video that began circulating on social media on Saturday, RT reported.
The apparent verbal flub, made just 10 days out from the November 3 election, has caught the attention of the former VP’s detractors, including US President Donald Trump.
“What a terrible thing for Biden to say! Rigged Election?” Trump tweeted, reposting the viral clip.
While Democrats and much of the mainstream media have brushed off concerns over potential voter and election fraud in a year when mail-in voting will be used on a far larger scale than usual, Trump has repeatedly taken aim at universal mail-in voting, deeming it highly vulnerable to abuse and errors.
The president even went as far as to allege that the system could tip the scales in the 2020 election – a notion that the Democrats have vehemently rejected.
Biden’s blunder provided comic relief for conservatives on Twitter, many portraying the lapse as a "Freudian slip".
“Seems that Joe Biden has some explaining to do,” Mike Kelly, Republican representative for Pennsylvania's 16th congressional district, tweeted.
