0
Sunday 25 October 2020 - 23:29

‘Rigged Election?’ Trump Seizes on Biden's Latest Gaffe, Boasting About 'Most Extensive, Inclusive VOTER FRAUD' Organization

Story Code : 894018
‘Rigged Election?’ Trump Seizes on Biden
"We're in a situation where we have put together – and you guys did it for our admi ... the president, Obama's administration before this – we have put together, I think, the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization in the history of American politics," Biden says in a video that began circulating on social media on Saturday, RT reported.  

The apparent verbal flub, made just 10 days out from the November 3 election, has caught the attention of the former VP’s detractors, including US President Donald Trump.

“What a terrible thing for Biden to say! Rigged Election?” Trump tweeted, reposting the viral clip.

While Democrats and much of the mainstream media have brushed off concerns over potential voter and election fraud in a year when mail-in voting will be used on a far larger scale than usual, Trump has repeatedly taken aim at universal mail-in voting, deeming it highly vulnerable to abuse and errors.

The president even went as far as to allege that the system could tip the scales in the 2020 election – a notion that the Democrats have vehemently rejected.

Biden’s blunder provided comic relief for conservatives on Twitter, many portraying the lapse as a "Freudian slip". 

“Seems that Joe Biden has some explaining to do,” Mike Kelly, Republican representative for Pennsylvania's 16th congressional district, tweeted.
Related Stories
The Muslim Presence in America
(Islam Times) - Although Muslims began migrating to America in large numbers only in the nineteenth and particularly, the twentieth centuries, there are sources suggesting that the Muslim presence on the continent even predates ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Outrage over French President
Outrage over French President's Anti-Islam Comments Led to Protests, Boycotts
Officials: Top al-Qaeda Leader Killed in Eastern Afghanistan
Officials: Top al-Qaeda Leader Killed in Eastern Afghanistan
25 October 2020
IRGC Commander Warns against Geopolitical Border Change in Regions Around Iran
IRGC Commander Warns against Geopolitical Border Change in Regions Around Iran
25 October 2020
Azerbaijan Ready to Hold Talk on Ceasefire in Karabakh: Aliyev
Azerbaijan Ready to Hold Talk on Ceasefire in Karabakh: Aliyev
25 October 2020
Pentagon Warns Turkey of «Serious Consequences» Over Missile System Test
Pentagon Warns Turkey of «Serious Consequences» Over Missile System Test
24 October 2020
Iran: Deal between Sudan, Zionist Entity Secured by ‘Ransom’
Iran: Deal between Sudan, Zionist Entity Secured by ‘Ransom’
24 October 2020
Trump: Saudi Arabia, Other Countries Will Soon Recognize “Israel”
Trump: Saudi Arabia, Other Countries Will Soon Recognize “Israel”
24 October 2020
Poland
Poland's President Duda Tests Positive for Coronavirus
24 October 2020
Putin Says US Is Hardly The ‘Superpower’ It Used to Be
Putin Says US Is Hardly The ‘Superpower’ It Used to Be
23 October 2020
Chinese Leader Xi Jinping Sends Warning to US
Chinese Leader Xi Jinping Sends Warning to US
23 October 2020
‘Israel’, US Sign Joint Declaration Reaffirming Military Edge Promise
‘Israel’, US Sign Joint Declaration Reaffirming Military Edge Promise
23 October 2020
Damascus Mufti Martyred in Explosive Device Blast in Qudsaya Town
Damascus Mufti Martyred in Explosive Device Blast in Qudsaya Town
23 October 2020
US Approves $1.8bn in Potential Arms Sales to Taiwan
US Approves $1.8bn in Potential Arms Sales to Taiwan
22 October 2020