Hezbollah Slams France’s Deliberate Transgression against Prophet Mohammad [PBUH], Rejects Its Official Stance

Islam Times - Hezbollah issued the following statement:

Hezbollah strongly condemns the deliberate transgressions against the Great Messenger of Allah, Muhammad bin Abdullah [PBUH], and expresses its categorical rejection of the persistent official French position that encourages this dangerous insult against the Prophet of Mercy and Messenger of Peace.Hezbollah regrets the resurgence of these transgressions and the sense of hatred towards Islam and Muslims that accompany them. It views what was published in France as affecting the emotions of more than two billion Muslims, including the Islamic and Arab communities that lived in France and Europe for decades.Hezbollah asserts that all false claims of freedom of opinion and expression cannot justify the unacceptable attack against the Messenger of Allah [PBUH] and attacks against the heavenly religions and beliefs. It calls on the French authorities to return to reason, wisdom, and explicit respect for religions and religious values, and to positively contribute to preventing the creation of more causes of tension at the international level.