Al-Nujaba Secretary-Gen. to Arrive in Tehran

After leaving for Tehran, Hujjat al-Islam al-Kaabi will meet with high-ranking Iranian state and military officials.
According to the Communication and Media Affairs Centre of al-Nujaba in Iran, Hujjat al-Islam Akram al-Kaabi, the secretary-general of al-Nujaba, will arrive in Tehran tomorrow, November 26, 2020.
Hujjat al-Islam al-Kaabi will meet and consult with prominent state and military personalities during this trip.
Investigating the dimensions of the martyrdom of the brave General Haj Qasem Soleymani and the Commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, as well as the plans to expel the American occupiers from Iraq and the region are two of the most important issues that will be discussed in the secretary-general of al-Nujaba’s talks with senior Iranian officials.
Hujjat al-Islam al-Kaabi plans to speak to the media at a press conference.