Monday 26 October 2020 - 13:15

Biden Mistakes Trump for Bush during Campaign Event

Biden Mistakes Trump for Bush during Campaign Event
Speaking at the ‘I Will Vote’ concert on Sunday, Biden touched upon the importance of the upcoming presidential vote on November 3. He then stumbled, seemingly forgetting Trump’s name.

“The character of the country, in my view, is literally on the ballot. What kind of country are we going to be? Four more years of George, um… George, um…” Biden said as he appeared seated next to his wife Jill.

“If Trump gets elected, we’re going to be in a different world,” Biden said, finishing the sentence after a brief pause.

The Trump campaign quickly spotted Biden’s mistake and posted a clip of it on its social media account.

Biden has been repeatedly plagued by misspeaking or seemingly forgetting words, which prompted his opponents to question his mental fitness to hold the highest office in the US.

Soon after, multiple ‘blooper reels’ from Biden’s speeches started circulating online.
