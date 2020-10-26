0
Monday 26 October 2020 - 14:03

92 Days on Hunger Strike: Maher Al-Akhras Strengthened by the World’s Free People

Story Code : 894116
92 Days on Hunger Strike: Maher Al-Akhras Strengthened by the World’s Free People
Al-Akhras explained that he is feeling heartache; however, he insisted to continue his hunger strike and never eat a bite unless he is freed from detention. The Palestinian detainee also pointed that freedom is taken from the occupation and not begged for from the Security Council.

He then urged every detainee and organization to stand for dignity and reject submission, underscoring that his power and will are strengthened by his Palestinian nationals, the families of detainees and martyrs, and all free people whether Palestinian, Arab or European.

“What I hear from the mothers of martyrs I don’t hear from senior leaders. The mothers of martyrs are our leaders. I thank all those who stood in solidarity with me, and I call on the Palestinians to unite instead of negotiating with the occupation.”

He further hailed the Gazans who supported him despite the blockade, considering that “the free people’s support of him in the ‘battle for dignity’ is a support for them and delights him.”

Detainee al-Akhras thanked the Lebanese people for their support: “Thanks for the South Lebanon people and their wise leadership. Thanks for the Lebanese people and Syria.”

Accordingly, in a most recent statement to the al-Manar TV, al-Akhras stressed that every Palestinian and every oppressed must raise the voice and not remain silent towards the occupation's crimes.

“I won't be broken in front of this coward occupation; my breaking will be the breaking of every free people in the world,” he stressed.

Al-Manar cited al-Akhras as calling on the Palestinian people to hold massive unified strikes to be liberated, stresses that there is no freedom without a price.

“Some Arab regimes have been collaborating with the occupation since a long time,” he concluded.
Comment


Featured Stories
Russia Calls on Foreign Players Not to Promote Military Scenario in Karabakh
Russia Calls on Foreign Players Not to Promote Military Scenario in Karabakh
Beijing to Impose Sanctions on US Companies over Arms Sales to Taiwan
Beijing to Impose Sanctions on US Companies over Arms Sales to Taiwan
26 October 2020
Macron Opens Floodgates for Muslim Backlash as He Insists on Insults
Macron Opens Floodgates for Muslim Backlash as He Insists on Insults
26 October 2020
Saudi Normalization With ‘Israel’ Close: Mossad Chief
Saudi Normalization With ‘Israel’ Close: Mossad Chief
26 October 2020
Outrage over French President
Outrage over French President's Anti-Islam Comments Led to Protests, Boycotts
25 October 2020
Officials: Top al-Qaeda Leader Killed in Eastern Afghanistan
Officials: Top al-Qaeda Leader Killed in Eastern Afghanistan
25 October 2020
IRGC Commander Warns against Geopolitical Border Change in Regions Around Iran
IRGC Commander Warns against Geopolitical Border Change in Regions Around Iran
25 October 2020
Azerbaijan Ready to Hold Talk on Ceasefire in Karabakh: Aliyev
Azerbaijan Ready to Hold Talk on Ceasefire in Karabakh: Aliyev
25 October 2020
Pentagon Warns Turkey of «Serious Consequences» Over Missile System Test
Pentagon Warns Turkey of «Serious Consequences» Over Missile System Test
24 October 2020
Iran: Deal between Sudan, Zionist Entity Secured by ‘Ransom’
Iran: Deal between Sudan, Zionist Entity Secured by ‘Ransom’
24 October 2020
Trump: Saudi Arabia, Other Countries Will Soon Recognize “Israel”
Trump: Saudi Arabia, Other Countries Will Soon Recognize “Israel”
24 October 2020
Poland
Poland's President Duda Tests Positive for Coronavirus
24 October 2020
Putin Says US Is Hardly The ‘Superpower’ It Used to Be
Putin Says US Is Hardly The ‘Superpower’ It Used to Be
23 October 2020