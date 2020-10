Islam Times - Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesman Brigadier General Yehya Saree announces that the Propelled Air Force hit on Monday morning an important military target at the Abha International Airport in Saudi Arabia.

Brigadier General Saree added that the operation used Qasef 2K drone, noting that targets were precisely hit.The spokesman further reiterated that the operation comes in the course of responding to the aggression's crimes and continued blockade against the Yemeni people.