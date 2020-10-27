0
Tuesday 27 October 2020 - 02:16

Iran’s Top General Warns: Negotiating with the US Is A Trap

Iran's Top General Warns: Negotiating with the US Is A Trap
Addressing a videoconference on civil defense on Monday, Major General Baqeri dismissed the idea of negotiations with the US as a nonstarter.

“The enemy’s purpose is to make the Iranian nation cave in to the strategies and polices imposed by the US,” Baqeri warned.

“They want to bring Iran to the negotiating table, but the result of such negotiations has been already determined, and that is Iran’s surrender to the US,” the general added.

The top commander underscored that capitulation runs completely counter to the goals of the Islamic Republic.

Iranian officials have repeatedly rejected the idea of direct negotiations with the US, stressing that Washington must first resume honoring its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA] and lift the sanctions on Tehran.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei has ruled out the notion that ‘settlement of Iran’s problems hinges on rapprochement with the US.’

Negotiation with the US will by no means solve Iran’s woes as Washington’s main objective is to hinder Iran’s progress, American officials are liar and deceitful, and, moreover, the US itself is plagued with crises, Imam Khamenei said in 2016.
